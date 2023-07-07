Today Headline:Tinubu Body Language Doesn’t Show He’s Ready To Fight Corruption—Frank, BAT Hail Sall

Tinubu’s Body Language Doesn’t Show He’s Ready To Genuinely Fight Corruption — Former APC Spokesman, Timi Frank

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has said the body language of President Bola Tinubu suggests that his government is not ready to genuinely fight corruption.

This is contained in a press release he made public on Friday in which he accused Tinubu of softly handling cases of public officers who were suspected of looting funds during their time of service in the country.

The statement also regretted that the President’s move to go corrupt elements during his early days in office appears to have diminished or died.

Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office. Sall is due to complete his second term of office in 2024.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu noted that with the decision, President Sall has put the interest of his country, the peace, and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

The Nigerian leader, who applauded the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, said history would be kind to President Sall.

“The decision of President Mack Sall that he will abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term in Senegal is heart-warming.

Akpabio Assures Foreign Investors Of Safety Of Investments

ABUJA – Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate has assured foreign investors of the safety of their invest­ments in Nigeria.

Akpabio, who stated this, in his office while receiving the JAMPUR INTERNA­TIONAL GROUP FZE, led by the CEO, Mohanmed Shafiq, restated the commitment of the Federal Government un­der President Bola Tinubu, to providing conducive busi­ness environment for Foreign investors in the country.

Welcoming the foreign in­vestor, Akpabio said “Nigeria is very safe and ready for in­vestors. I am aware you are already investing in Nigeria in the area of mining, power and trading. Thank you for employing Nigerians in your companies.”

He explained that the de­cision of the Federal Govern­ment to put in place a single rate for foreign exchange was a deliberate attempt by the government to further as­sure foreign investors of the safety of their investments anywhere in the country.

He said: “The current ad­ministration has been able to normalize our foreign ex­change rate by having only one window. Investing in Nigeria is worth the while because of the returns in in­vestments based on our popu­lation of over 200 million and the land mass.

Egbetokun Urges Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive In Tinubu

A chieftain of All Progressives Con­gress (APC )in Alimosho Federal Constituency, Lagos Hon. Adesina Egbetokun , has urged Nigerians to believe in President Nola Tinubu to lead the country out of poverty and insecurity.

Egbetokun said with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians should keep their hope alive, noting that the progress made so far by the President within his short period in office should convince the doubting Thomas who were doubting his lead­ership capacity during the election­eering campaign that, he (Asiwaju) has the ability to lead the country to a greater heights.

Hesaid Nigerians should be rest assured that the economic policies of President Tinubu will deliver the nation from the shackles of poverty.

