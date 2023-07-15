Today Headline:S’West Doomed If They Don’t Support Bola–Adegoke, Anambra Govt Shut School In Onitsha

S’West doomed if they don’t support Tinubu – Ex PDP Chair

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Moshood Adegoke Salvador has advised the South Western region of the country to give their maximum support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said the region would be doomed for life if they fail to give the President the needed support.

Salvador who was a member of the 2014 National Conference made this known in Lagos during an interactive session he had with a group of media professionals known as the League of Yoruba Media Practitioners (LYMP), in Lagos. He said all stakeholders in the region should set aside their political parties affiliation and support Tinubu for the progress of the region and Nigeria. Salvador said currently he has quit partisan politics and all what he cares for now is progress of South-West and Nigeria.

The former politician said emergence of Tinubu as president from South-West region could not be compared with how ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo emerged during his reign. He said Obasanjo was a product of the military, imposed on Nigeria and South-West by the power brokers and northerners.

According to him, this is the best opportunity the South West have had so far in the Nigeria project, since independence, so the Yorubas should rally round their own to give him the needed suppor

“I am not interested in any party, whether you are APC, PDP, or Labour Party, that is just a vehicle, but the important thing now is that the Yoruba man is there, he will do what we have been agitating for over the years, and he has the capacity to do it,” he said.

Flogging of 2-year-old: Anambra govt shuts school in Onitsha

The Anambra State government has announced the immediate closure of Blessed Wisdom Model School at Ide Drive, Federal Housing Estate, Onitsha, over the flogging of a two-year-old pupil.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the state Commissioner for Education, made the announcement on Saturday, following a report that a two-year-old pupil, Ifechukwu Egbuninwe, sustained grievous bodily harm, following the flogging incident.

Chuma-Udeh said: “According to the report, the victim broke her arm and sustained injuries on her tongue under circumstance yet to be explained.

“The report also stated that the proprietress of the school never reached out to the parents of the pupil to inform them of her injuries and no first aid treatment was administered on her when she sustained the said injury.

Oyo demolishes illegal structures, counsels residents

The Oyo State Government has demolished some structures in the Omololu Olunloyo Government Reservation Area, Ring Road, Adeoyo, Ibadan, over illegal acquisition of land, unlawful entry and non-compliance with physical planning rules and regulations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Mofoluke Adebiyi, who led the state team to the area, said the exercise was to restore sanity to land use management, urban and physical planning and development in the state.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Rotimi Babalola, on Friday, said the demolition was extended to Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology, Ibadan, as the owner engaged in leasing of government land without approval.

Adebiyi revealed that the land in question was acquired by the government of the old Western Region for the construction of the Adeoyo Hospital Ring Road, adding that the traditional owners were duly compensated during the period.

Senators, Reps to spend N40bn on SUVs

The Senate and House of Representatives will soon expend over N40 billion to purchase vehicles for lawmakers in the Red and Green Chambers of the National Assembly, Saturday Sun has gathered.

No fewer than 107 units of the 2023 model of the Toyota Landcruiser and 358 units of the 2023 model of Toyota Prado would be procured for the use of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively, the newspaper learnt.

The planned purchase is different from the official vehicles expected to be purchased for the four presiding officers of the National Assembly. These are President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass; Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau; and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

