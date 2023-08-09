Today’ Headlines:Two Oyo Commissioners Bereaved;Niger: Ex-rebel Ag Boula launches anti-coup movement

Two Oyo Commissioners Bereaved

Two commissioners in the recently constituted cabinet of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State have lost one of their parents today, Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun lost his mother at the age of 80years while the Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives, Chief Ademola Ojo also lost his father at the age of 92 years.

The passing of duo was announced by the Commissioners in the early hours of today, Wednesday, August 9th.

﻿While the burial of Olatubosun’s mother, Alhaja Taiwo Nimotallahi Olatunbosun holds later this afternoon by 4:00 pm in line with the Islamic rites in her hometown, Ikirun, Osun State. The burial arrangements of Ojo’s father, Pa Josephus Adewole Ojo will be announced later according to Christianity rites in his hometown, Igboora in Ibarapa geo-political zone of Oyo State.

﻿Niger: Ex-rebel Ag Boula launches anti-coup movement

A former rebel leader and politician in Niger, Rhissa Ag Boula, has launched a movement opposing the junta that took power in a July 26 coup.

This is the first sign of internal resistance to army rule in the strategically important Sahel country.

Ag Boula said in a statement on Wednesday that his new Council of Resistance for the Republic (CRR) aimed to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who had been in detention at his residence since the takeover.

Niger is the victim of a tragedy orchestrated by people charged with protecting it,” the statement said.

The launch comes as diplomatic efforts to reverse the coup appeared stalled after the junta rejected the latest diplomatic mission and the army governments of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, which back the armed takeover.

Mali and Burkina Faso also appealed to the United Nations to prevent any military intervention.

Niger’s coup leaders denied entry to African and UN envoys on Tuesday, resisting pressure to negotiate ahead of a summit on Thursday.

Diri, Sylva in renewed battle for Bayelsa’s soul

As the campaign for the November 11 governorship election progresses in Bayelsa State, EBIOWEI LAWAL writes on the uniqueness of the poll vis-à-vis the second term bid by the leading candidates.

Major political actors in Bayelsa State have stepped up campaigns to position their candidates in firm ground to win the November 11 governorship election. Though the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appear as the front runners, other political parties are making deft moves to mke in an impact at the poll. Already, political parties have resumed disbursement of funds and sharing of political appointments, a scheme which is described as new a method vote-buying by political pundits. However, going by the outcome of the last general election, there is cautious optimism among leaders of all the parties. Just on Monday, the PDP announced the composition of a national campaign organisation comprising state governor elected on the platform of the leading opposition party in the country.

The incumbent governor, Senator Douye Diri, is seeking reelection under the platform of PDP., while a former governor and the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, is the standard-bearer of the APC. Other candidates include a former Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) president, Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party) and ax-teacher, Waibodei Subiri for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Lagos govt vows to make youth self-reliant

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed that it has put in place policies and programs aimed at making the youths in the state self-reliant.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Pharm (Mrs) Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu while declaring open the Entrepreneurship Training program. The program is tagged, “Business Amplifier Clinic” a 3-day training for selected young entrepreneurs as part of the activities to mark Y2023 International Youth Day.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the Young Entrepreneurs Training Program was organized to build young people’s business skills and capacity.

This, she said, will encourage young entrepreneurial startups, mentorship, and the acquisition of skills that will help participants adjust their products, services, and processes to support climate change and the related environmental requirements.”

She added that the Themes Plus Agenda of the present administration is aimed at ensuring that no one is left behind. Therefore, the government has invested greatly in the enhancement of soft skills and vocational training programs as a strong tool in solving the escalating problem of youth unemployment in the state.

“This training will help to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and make the youth self-reliant, thereby generating employment and reducing poverty, crime, and youth restiveness.”

