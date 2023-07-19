Today Headlines:There Won’t Be Anarchy If You’re Removed By The Court–LP To Tinubu, 10th Reps: Centre Hails Abbas’ Leadership Qualities

There won’t be anarchy if you’re removed by the court – LP hits out at Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has said that there won’t be anarchy in Nigeria if President Bola Tinubu is removed from office by the court.

Tinubu had asked the presidential election tribunal to throw out the petition filed by LP seeking to nullify his victory in the 2023 general elections, on the grounds that he did not secure 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun, in a final written address to the tribunal, claimed the FCT is the 37th state for electoral purposes.

10th Reps: Centre Hails Abbas’ Leadership Qualities

ABUJA – Dr. Samuel Amuta, the executive director of Centre for Legislative Advocacy and Promotion (CLAP), has hailed the leadership acumen of speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Dr. Amuta said within a short period of time as speaker, the Green Chamber under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Abbas is totally focused on its constitutional mandate.

Describing Rt Hon Abbas as a resolute, passionate, and result-oriented leader, Amuta said the speaker has so far performed beyond expectations.

Human right lawyers call on Tinubu to suspend DSS DG over refusal to release Emefiele

A group of constitutional and human rights lawyers Monday stormed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to commence committal proceedings against the Director General, of State Security Service, Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi, over alleged violation of multiple judgments and orders of the court directing the release of former Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from custody of the agency.

The consortium of lawyers led by MR. Maxwell Opara and Barr. Ahmed Tijani has asked the Court to commit Mr Bichi to prison until he purges himself of the contempt.

In their Motion filed before the Court for the issuing of form 48 and form 49 which are the forms to commence proceedings to commit a contemnor to prison, the lawyers stated that by the judgments and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan, Justice Hamza Muazu and Justice Bello Kawu, the DG DSS ought to have released Mr. Godwin Emefiele from detention.

In the affidavit in support of the application, the consortium deposed to the fact Hon. Justice M. A. Hassan restrained the Respondents in the suit brought before him, particularly the State Security Service from arresting, detaining, or interrogating Mr. Emefiele for offences connected to terrorism financing, money laundering, round tripping and financial crimes of national security dimension.

Europe-Bound Student Arrested At Abuja Airport With Meth Consignment

tives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (ND­LEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have arrested a 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnama­ni Daberechi, for attempting to export 7.2 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed in sack of crayfish to Europe where he was going for under­graduate studies.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokes­men, said the teenage suspect was intercepted on Wednesday, July 12, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

It said while being inter­viewed by operatives, Dabere­chi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed in­side a sack of crayfish. A field test of the substance, however, proved positive to methamphet­amine.

