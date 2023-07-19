Today Headlines:Subsidy removal: Tinubu will increase wages of civil servants — Akpabio, Wike’s Diatribe On NDDC Unacceptable — Oil Producing Community

Subsidy removal: Tinubu will increase wages of civil servants — Akpabio

To mitigate the harsh economic effect of sustained increases in the price of petrol, the Federal Government is already considering an upward review of the wages of workers.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio gave the assurance on Tuesday while receiving the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, who paid him a courtesy visit at the National Assembly.

Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the petroleum sector.

Wike’s Diatribe On NDDC Unacceptable — Oil Producing Community

P/HARCOURT – The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s description of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as “a cash cow” has elicited condemnations from some quarters.

Wike had on Monday during the flag of 50.1km of the Port Harcourt ring road described the commission as a cash cow and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reorganize the place for productivity.

Reacting to the statement, Comrade Joseph Ambakederimo, Chairman, Board of Trustees,

Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDC) and Mr. Augustine Iyamu, Head of Secretariat, said the statement was unbecoming of a former governor and a Niger Delta son.

“The statement made by ex- Governor Wike is misplaced and can be referred to as careless talk from an individual who wants to use the bashing of the NDDC to score cheap political mileage and worm his way into the heart of President Bola Tinubu for political patronage.

Kwara PDP Scribe Resigns Days After Youth Leader’s Outburst Against Saraki

The Secretary of the PDP in Kwara State, Abdulrazaq Lawal, on Tuesday, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the leadership of the party citing personal reasons.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Prince Tunji Moronfoye, the party acknowledged the resignation.

The statement reads in part: “We have been notified and received the resignation letter of Alhaji Razaq Lawal as the state secretary of the party. We all appreciate his services and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

The development was coming a few days after the PDP set up a disciplinary committee to look into the action of its state Youth Leader, Prince Haliru Mahmoud Dantsoho, over his video outburst against a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Kogi: I Stand On Issue-Based Campaigns, Not Violence, Says APC Candidate

The candidate of the APC, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election has promised to embark on an issue-based campaign rather than dwelling on sentiments, violence, and intimidation of voters.

Ododo disclosed this during a “One-Million Man March” in his support organised by a group, “Renewed Vision for New Direction, Ododo/Oyibo 2023”, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Ododo urged other political gladiators in the game to shun campaigns of calumny and character assassination.

He said, “I will consolidate on the gains of democracy already put in place by Governor Yahaya Bello. I will also run an open administration and all-inclusive governance irrespective of tribe, political and religious differences if elected as Governor of Kogi State.”

