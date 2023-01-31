This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today Headlines:FG Backs US Visa Ban On Election Riggers;Tinubu Promises To End Insecurity

FG Backs US Visa Ban On Election Riggers

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Minister of Information and Communication, Lai Mohammed, has described the decision of the United States to place visa restrictions on those undermining Nigeria’s democracy, as “right and justified.”

The minister said this during the 20th session of the Presidential Scorecard series, held at the National Press Centre, Abuja on Monday.

Mohammed, who addressed guests before the presentation of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, said no administration had shown fidelity to the democratic process like the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.).

He reiterated that the regime will go ahead with the planned general elections, as opposed to reports of a possible postponement.

Tinubu Promises To End Insecurity

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called on the people of Akwa Ibom State to arm themselves with Permanent Voter Cards and be part of the sweeping revolution that would usher in a new era of prosperity, infrastructural renaissance and human capital developments.

This was as he vowed to end insecurity and create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the country, adding that his administration would end insecurity, fuel crisis and revolutionise agriculture for export.

Tinubu spoke while addressing party supporters at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Monday.

“The power to become President resides in you. ‘Emilokan’ (this is my turn) and God will give you the power to make it realisable through your PVCs. So, if you don’t have it, go and get it because if God blesses me as your next President.

Photo Credit:Google

Court Refuses To Sack buhari, Says Suit Meaningless

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit by a former presidential candidate of Hope Democratic Party, Chief Ambrose Owuru, against the election of the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), in 2019.

The suit seeking buhari’s sacking was thrown out by Justice Inyang Ekwo on three grounds.

The three grounds are that the suit constituted a gross abuse of the court process; was statute barred and was an affront to the Supreme Court.

Owuru, had, in the suit, applied for an order of the court to declare the presidential seat vacant and inaugurate him as the authentic winner of the 2019 election.

APC, PDP Trade Blame Over Osun Violence

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ede, Osun State, have alleged that hoodlums working for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party burnt the APC secretariat in the Ede-South and also destroyed the party’s secretariat in the Ede-North Local Government Areas after the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sacked the state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement signed by Dr Mufutau Oyewale, and 26 other leaders of the APC in the two local government areas in Ede, obtained in Osogbo on Monday, the party also alleged that the PDP political hoodlums, who went on the rampage shortly after the delivery of the judgment on Friday, carried out their onslaught on the two APC secretariats located in Ede township.

They alleged that during the attack, some members of the APC were injured.

