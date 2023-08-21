Today Headlines: You Won’t Get More Than One Term APC To Adeleke, PEPT: Why Atiku chooses legal option — PDP chieftain

You won’t get more than one term, APC tells Adeleke

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has called on members of the party to resolve their differences, work towards a stronger party and sack the current governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, from office in 2026.

Basiru, who spoke in Osogbo on Saturday at a reception organised for him by the APC leadership of Osogbo Federal Constituency, also declared the current administration in the state as incompetent.

The ex-Senate spokesperson, who was flanked by the APC state chairmen from the South-West region, as well as party bigwigs from all parts of the state, said people that installed the current administration in the state were already regretting their actions.

He charged party members not to cause internal disruption, but work very hard to reposition it for better outing in the next round of elections.

PEPT: Why Atiku chooses legal option — PDP chieftain

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Segun Showunmi, has said that the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, chose the path of legality to seek redress at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal because he is a democrat.

Showunmi, who stated this in Abuja on Sunday at a parley with journalists, added that the call on the judiciary to be alive to its responsibility as it prepares to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 poll, is justified given its role as the last hope of the common man.

Atiku, he noted, could have resorted to other alternatives, stressing however that his democratic disposition means he would only choose the path of decency and civilization to press home his demands.

He said, “Atiku has done no harm, he is a democrat. The only thing Atiku has done is that he has chosen to remain a democrat. You don’t expect a Fulani man not to be able to find Boko Haramists, killers to destabilise things. Not doing it is because he is a democrat. The entire world and even the ancestors that have gone are eagerly awaiting this judgment.

Northern senators worry over worsening insecurity

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Senators from the North have lamented the increasing level of insecurity across their geopolitical zones.

Lamenting the incessant killing, the Senate Whip, Ali Ndume, noted that the issue was out of hand as bandits were taking over.

He said, “Insecurity is on the rise these days. You see what happened in Niger State where over 20 soldiers were killed. Jos is also on fire now, with killings here and there.

“Borno State has also been experiencing a lot of attacks by insurgents; even my local government is not spared.

I became Chairman of UBA, Transcorp without wealthy parents – Tony Elumelu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu said his remarkable journey towards becoming one of the country’s foremost entrepreneurs was driven by discipline, hard work, and sacrifices, rather than an affluent background.

In a Facebook post on a Sunday, Elumelu shared his life experiences and the core principles that have shaped his trajectory, positioning him as both a respected figure and a fatherly presence in the business realm.

Elumelu conveyed, “I didn’t become the Chairman of UBA Group and Transcorp Group because I had wealthy parents or attended the best schools, or because I was the most intelligent in my state or country. Your circumstances today must not define your future.”

He further expounded on the pivotal role of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice in achieving success.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)