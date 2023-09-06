Today Headlines: Tribunal judgement: ‘I didn’t expect justice’ – Charly Boy, Presidential Tribunal Ruling: We Must Occupy Abuja Today – Charly Boy Tells LP Supporters

Tribunal judgement: ‘I didn’t expect justice’ – Charly Boy

Maverick singer and supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has stated that he wasn’t expecting justice from the Presidential Election Petition Court.

DAILY POST reports that the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja declared on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu was not convicted in the United States and also declared that he did not need to win 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT to be declared president, as argued by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in their petitions.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, head of the five-member bench, said: “The voters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were equal to every other voter in the states in Nigeria; hence, Abuja had no special status.”

Presidential Tribunal Ruling: We Must Occupy Abuja Today – Charly Boy Tells LP Supporters

Ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement holding today, Nigerian singer and activist, Chukwuemeka Oputa aka Charly Boy has vowed to carry on with his planned “occupy Abuja” protest.

The septuagenarian popularly known as area father had on Tuesday, called on supporters of the Labour Party (LP), known as “Obidients” to occupy all streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of today’s judgment.

The controversial singer who made the call his handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) stressed that the move was necessary to retrieve their mandate, which he claimed was stolen.

He wrote: “We must retrieve our stolen future from these criminals or be ready to face the most horrific hardship ever.”

Charly Boy also warned the likes of Asari Dokubo, MC Oluomo, Kabaka and other political thugs to stay away to allow a peaceful protest.

“Anyhow, we must occupy all the streets of Abuja before 6am,” he wrote on X.

“We will start with all the streets surrounding court house. Nobody is dying tomorrow, we know about their scare tactics.”

Charly Boy had earlier muted the idea that the broadcast of the judgment to be delivered on the case brought by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, against the election victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 polls, is a trick to prevent Nigerians from storming the court premises.

Tribunal: Obi failed to prove claims of election irregularities, suppression of votes

The election petition tribunal in Abuja has stated that the petition filed by Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, was vague in certain aspects.

In the lead judgment read by Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, the tribunal held that the petitioners (Obi and LP) only referred to irregularities in the election but failed to specify the anomalies, the places were they occurred and those affected.

The tribunal also said the petitioners failed to state the number of votes affected and the number of people disenfranchised.

The court said although Obi and LP claimed to have scored the majority of lawful votes cast, they failed to state the number of lawful votes they scored

Wike Moves To Collect N34bn Owed FCTA, Constitutes Cabinet

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed to collect over N34 billion owed the FCT administration.

Wike made the vow while speaking to members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee to Investigate Failure of Mass Transportation in Nigeria, during a working visit in his office, yesterday.

The minister warned allottees owing the administration ground rents to either pay or have their property revoked and reallocated to those who could pay.

“I have calculated the debt of nonpayment of ground rent, which is about N34 billion and I am going to collect all of those back. I don’t care, all I want is for the rent to be paid.

“We will be publishing on Thursday for all those who are meant to pay their ground rent. They will be given the grace of two weeks to pay.

“Whoever doesn’t pay, I’ll revoke it and give it to whoever will pay so that the necessary services will be rendered. People want to live in a beautiful city but don’t want to pay their dues which is impossible,” he said.

Abia Govt To Invest N2bn FG Palliative Loan On Transportation

Abia State commissioner for information and culture, Prince Okey Kanu, has said the state government would invest the N2billion palliative loan from the federal government on transportation.

Kanu stated this yesterday when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of this week’s executive council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti at the Government House, Umuahia, the state capital.

The commissioner, who was accompanied by three other members of the council, said the Otti administration had been working hard to deliver on its campaign promises.

He said one of the achievements is the complete rehabilitation of five major roads in Aba which are due for commissioning soon within the first 100 days in office.

Kanu also said the administration had done well in sanitation and waste management, health, education, and infrastructure development which it had declared state of emergency.

One of those who accompanied him and his health counterpart, Ngozi Okoronkwo, said work had reached advanced stage on the ongoing rehabilitation of three general hospitals across the three senatorial districts.

