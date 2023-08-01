Today Headlines: Support Tinubu To Bail NG Out Of Economic-Osita Beg Labour, Trump says he expects to be indicted on Tuesday

Strike: Okechukwu begs labour leader to support Tinubu to bail Nigeria out of economic stranglehold

Photo Credit: The sun Nigeria

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has pleaded with the leadership of labour unions to shelve their planned strike action on Tuesday.

He also urged the labour leaders to support President Bola Tinubu to bail-us-out from the economic stranglehold of one percent class of deep pockets.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), who was reacting to President Tinubu’s recent national broadcast, agreed with the President that the nation is in dire need of bailing the citizens out from the stranglehold of the class that have been feeding fat on petroleum subsidy and multi-forex market.

While noting that President Tinubu could be ranked among the rich class, Okechukwu said that the President is well heeled to wage this herculean war, which amounts to class suicide for the collective interest of our dear fatherland.

Going down memory lane, Okechukwu said: “There is a national consensus after we lost the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) battle of 1986, by all and sundry and all the presidential candidates on the imperative to remove fuel subsidy and reinforce uniform foreign exchange rate.

“To me the strike may not achieve the desired result of addressing gross inequality in the land, since there is no better alternative to the short-term palliatives on the table, urgently fixing the country’s four refineries and as well as implementation of Buhari regime’s Green Imperative Project, aimed at mechanisation of agriculture nationwide.

Trump says he expects to be indicted on Tuesday

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday that a new criminal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is imminent.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. (2100 GMT),” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Photo Credit: Google

We Grilled Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Based On Areas Of Competence – Yari

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – Senator Abdulaziz Yari has commended the Senate for its approach in screening the first batch of ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying most of them were grilled based on their areas of core competence.

He also commented on the credibility and quality of the ministerial nominees, saying most of them were egg-heads in their respective areas of calling.

Senator Yari spoke to newsmen after he met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Tuesdays.

The lawmaker who is the immediate past Governor of Zamfara state described the responses coming from the nominees as being “satisfactory” adding that the parliament will not hesitate to ensure that square pegs are placed in square holes in terms of eventual appointments.

Yari who also expressed satisfaction with the capacity of each of them noted that “so far, those that went through, have answered questions satisfactorily and we are going to do our best to ensure that we put them on for the job.”

Kogi ex-appointees back Ododo’s gov ambition

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Over 300 appointees who served in the administration of a former governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 poll.

The ex-appointees declared their support for Ododo during their visit to incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to them, Ododo, being detribalised would make a good governor of Kogi State.

The leader of the delegation and a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Ainoko, also commended Bello for what they described positive turnaround of Kogi State under his watch.

Crownprincess (

)