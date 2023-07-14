Today Headlines: Presidential tribunal reserves judgement on APM’s case against Tinubu, Amaechi Doesn’t merit Rivers Mini Slot- Tony Okocha

Presidential tribunal reserves judgement on APM’s case against Tinubu

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, on Friday, reserved its judgement on the petition the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, filed to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The five-member panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, okayed the matter for judgement, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

Cited as 1st to 5th Defendants in the petition marked: CA/PEPC/04/2023, are the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Mr. Kabiru Masari.

While the petitioner, through its lawyer, Mr. Andrew Malgwi, SAN, urged the court to sack Tinubu and withdraw the Certificate of Return that was issued to him by INEC, on the other hand, all the Defendants, prayed the court to dismiss the case for want of competence.

President Tinubu, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, maintained that the petition the APM lodged against him, lacked merit.

Amaechi doesn’t merit Rivers ministerial slot, says APC chieftain

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has said President Bola Tinubu has no reason or justification to give the state’s ministerial slot to either former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, or Senator Magnus Abe, stressing that both men undermined his election in Rivers State.

Rather, Okocha asked Tinubu to pick the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as minister from the state.

According to him, Wike supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition both financially and materially.

Photo Credit: Google

Okocha, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, alleged that it was an open secret that Amaechi worked for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, while Abe, who obtained the governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party, supported the SDP flag bearer.

Tinubu Meets Senate Leaders, Says Thriving Democracy Imperative

Photo Credit: Leadership

For Nigeria and the rest of Africa to make genuine progress and development, democracy must be nurtured and sustained, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he received leaders of the Senate, led by senate president, Godswill Akpabio, who were at the State House to congratulate him on his emergence as chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

“Democracy must survive. We need it to make progress. We have to send the right signal to the rest of the world, particularly outside Africa that we mean business,” he said.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, the president said his election to chair the body of the 16 West African heads of government was unexpected and unanimous, saying it was a call to service that requires more hard work.

346 Killed In 8 Plateau LGAs

Photo Credit: Leadership

At least, 346 people have been killed in eight local governments of Plateau State within a period of three months.

The revelation is the situation the people in the affected areas have been witnessing in Plateau State, particularly in Mangu local government area where there have been sustained attacks since April 17, 2023 till date.

Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation disclosed this in a statement he issued yesterday in which it appealed to all the stakeholders to stop the blame game and ensure the return of peace in the state.

In the statement personally signed by its president, Rev Gideon Para-Mallam, the foundation said, “A total number of People killed in Plateau State from April 17th-July 10th 2023 is 346 people in eight local governments within a short period of time.”

Insisting that it is time for peace concerning the Mangu killings, the foundation notes that on Sunday, July 9, 2023, around 9:00 pm, eight people were killed in Farin Lamba in Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

Para-Mallam states that one woman, a 2-year-old baby and six young men riding their motorbikes and conveying their passengers, even as gunmen came on a killing mission and not finding those they targeted, they started killing those on the highways.

Crownprincess (

)