Today Headlines: No Anarchy’ll Happen If You Lose Elect–LP Replie Tinubu, Tinubu mourns Max Air’s chairman Mangal’s wife’s death

No anarchy will happen if you lose election – LP replies Tinubu

The Labour Party (LP) has tackled President Bola Tinubu for allegedly warning the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC), that interpreting the law as provided for in the constitution on the 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

LP said that the statement was unnecessary since the matter was already before the court, arguing that going ahead to pontificate on it could be construed as interference in the duties and responsibilities of the judiciary.

It warned the public to be watchful of the All Progressive Party (APC), which it alleged was mounting pressure on the judiciary to get favorable judgment.

The party stated these in a statement signed by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora w.

Tinubu mourns Max Air’s chairman Mangal’s wife’s death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his condolences to the Chairman of Max Air and AFDIN Group, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, over the passing of his wife, Hajiya Aisha Dahiru Mangal, who died at the weekend.

Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

DAILY POST recalls that Mangal’s wife, Aisha, was buried in Katsina on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

Alawe condoles family, fans of late Ekiti music legend, Femi Ariyo

The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi has sent a message of condolence to the immediate family of the Ekiti music legend, King Femi Ariyo on his demise.

The Oba in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, High Chief, Ajibade Olubunmi also commiserated with fans of the music legend all over the world, urging them to take heart.

In the message, the Alawe noted that the music giant used his God-given talent to join other talented Ilawe indigenes in putting his home town in the global limelight.

Centre sets agenda for President Tinubu to tackle health sector challenges

A civil group, Centre for Social Justice, CSJ, has proposed an agenda to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to help address critical challenges facing Nigeria’s health sector.

According to the group, the agenda aims to tackle rising inflation, fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate unification, poor funding of the sector, implementation of the National Health Insurance Authority Act, accountability, health infrastructure, and the brain drain of health professionals.

The group’s agenda was contained in a statement issued on Monday by its Lead Director, Eze Onyekpere.

Yoruba don’t play politics of bitterness – Atiku’s aide Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, has said President Bola Tinubu and the Yoruba don’t play politics of bitterness.

Bwala was reacting to the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “Life is to be taken easy, ohh. The APC chairman that was reported to have said, I could write demand letters that filled his office and still not get my professional fees for what I worked for, simply because I left the party, is, today, not the chairman [anymore], and he will watch how I will be paid my fees by those who, in spite of the fact that I left the party, maintained cordiality and respect.

