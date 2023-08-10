Today’ Headlines: Niger Ex-Rebel Launches Anti-Coup Movement; Lagos ready to host Africa – Hamzat

Niger Ex-Rebel Launches Anti-Coup Movement

A former rebel leader and politician in Niger has launched a movement opposing the junta that took power in a July 26 coup, a first sign of internal resistance to army rule in the strategically important Sahel country.

Rhissa Ag Boula said in a statement seen on Wednesday that his new Council of Resistance for the Republic (CRR) aimed to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in detention at his residence since the takeover.

The challenge from Ag Boula raises the spectre of internal conflict in Niger, a major uranium producer that hosts thousands of U.S. and Western European troops as part of international efforts to contain Islamist insurgents in the junta has so far rebuffed diplomatic overtures from African, U.S. and U.N. envoys, while its allies, the army rulers of neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, have called on the United Nations and African Union to prevent any military intervention.

Lagos ready to host Africa – Hamzat

Lagos State Government has assured the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of her preparedness to provide good sporting facilities and the enabling environment to boost the interest of Nigeria in co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with the Republic of Benin.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat gave the assurance today while receiving on behalf of the State Governor, the Confederation of Africa Football Inspection Team who were on a courtesy visit at the Round House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Hamzat noted that the state has all it takes as one of the centers in successfully hosting a great sport event like the African Cup of Nations as it has the people, the facilities, and the commitment of the government.

He added that Lagos State had in the past hosted the under-17 and under-20 World Cup football competitions, which gave her an insight into the protocols of hosting.

Police arrest three suspected student cultists, others in Niger

Three students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University suspected to be involved in cultism have been arrested by the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police.

The Command also arrested three suspected armed robbers during a robbery attempt in the state.

The spokesman of the Command, Wasiu Abiodun, made this known in its crime bulletin on Wednesday.

Abiodun noted that firearms were recovered in the robbery incident while festive materials were found with the student suspect.

PDP nominates ex-LG boss to replace deceased South West chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State has nominated ex-chairman of Irepodun Local Government, Mr. Kamarudeen Ajisafe, as a replacement for Mr. Soji Adagunodo, the erstwhile South West chairman of the party, who died in May.

A communique signed by the state PDP chairman, Mr. Sunday Bisi, obtained on Wednesday, said Ajisafe’s choice was arrived at a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held in Osogbo.

Approval of Ajisafe’s nomination was however subject to the ratification of the national leadership of the party.

The party stakeholders also deliberated on the composition of the local government caretaker committee and resolved that one person each should be nominated from the 332 wards in the state for consideration.

