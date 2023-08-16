Today Headlines: Katsina Governor swears in four new judges; NDLEA arrests three suspects in Kwara for possession of illicit drugs

Katsina Governor swears in four new judges

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, on Tuesday, presided over the swearing in ceremony of four high court judges.

The four new judges include: Nuraddeen Abdulmumini, Halima Lawal Bagiwa, Abdullahi Bara’u Faskari, and Maa’ruf Amiru Sanusi.

According to Radda, their exceptional records of professionalism, unwavering dedication, and integrity justified their appointment through a rigorous and meticulous selection process.

He urged the new judges to view their appointments as a sacred call to duty, demanding steadfast dedication, unwavering professionalism, and adherence to their moral compass.

Also, speaking at the occasion, Radda issued a decisive directive to the State Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring and Coordination Committee, mandating them to ensure the proper handling of all criminal cases.

Concerning the escalating cases of suspects being released despite serious charges, Governor Radda tasked the state judiciary on the need for vigilant case management within the State’s judicial system.

While underscoring the importance of holding the legal fraternity accountable, Radda expressed concern over instances where suspected bandits. Including, terrorists, armed robbers, and rapists were granted bail, noting that such actions contributed to the surge in kidnappings, abductions, and the tragic loss of innocent lives.

Radda also observed that certain members of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, seemed to be exploiting the banner of fundamental human rights for a self-serving agenda, and warned that such actions must not be allowed to jeopardize the steadfast pursuit of justice and security within the State.

NDLEA arrests three suspects in Kwara for ‘possession of illicit drugs

The Kwara command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested three suspects over alleged possession of prohibited substances, including Indian hemp.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Muhammed Ibrahim, the NDLEA state commander, identified the suspects as Solomon Sonowo, Abubakar Tijani, and Chidiebere Nwanko.

He added that the agency’s operatives also intercepted psychotropic drugs from some other suspects.

Ibrahim said Nwankwo, the third suspect is an alleged serial drug peddler, who recently gained freedom from a detention facility after being arrested in January 2022, for the same crime.

“He faked his name to be Chidi Godwin when he was arrested, but we discovered his real name as shown on his identity card as Nwanko Chidiebere Innocent,“ NAN quoted him as saying.

“He sent his consignment from Lagos down to Ilorin through a driver and we intercepted the vehicle and searched to discover dangerous drugs.

“He does not have any shop, he is not a registered patent medicine practitioner or has any pharmaceutical shop.”

The NDLEA commander added that “Innocent sells drugs to his customers at his rented apartment and hawks same with his car as he has no shop”.

Ibrahim said operatives of the agency intercepted 4 kilograms of cannabis, 3 grammes of meth, and 43 grammes of swinol being carried by Sonowo along Bode Sadu in Moro LGA of the state.

Tijani, he said, was arrested with 14 kilograms of cannabis along the same Bode Sadu axis.

He added that the command arrested Godwin along the Adewole area in Ilorin for being in possession of 1.950 kilograms of Tramadol, 2.950 kilograms of Diazepam, and 179 grammes of Pentazocine.

INTERVIEW: Nationwide revolution not possible in Nigeria – Maxi Okwu

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and public affairs commentator, Maxi Okwu, has said that despite the growing anger and frustration in Nigeria occasioned by the sudden removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a nationwide revolution is definitely not on the cards.

He said the ethnic and religious configuration of Nigeria would not allow a nationwide revolution to take place, so Nigerians would continue to “suffer and smile.”

In this interview with DAILY POST, he took a panoramic view on the state of the nation, including the current move by Nigeria through the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to wage war against the military junta in the Republic of Niger. Excerpts:

They spurned us with a yarn that the Dangote Refinery would be ready. After we have spent money helping one man build a refinery, which he cannot maintain, the man pushes it back some years, and he is given a license to import refined fuel.

One dead, three missing as Seplat’s oil rig collapses in Delta

Seplat Energy Plc has confirmed the death of one person following the collapse of its oil rig, Majestic, near Ovhor in Delta state.

The oil company disclosed this on Tuesday, in a statement posted on its social media platforms.

The company also said three of its crew members are still unaccounted for.

“Seplat Energy regrets to announce a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig, ‘Majestic’, early this morning. Seplat, the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture, contracted the rig,” the statement reads

“It was in transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta state when it capsized.

“At least 92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report.”

Seplat also confirmed that their emergency response and rescue efforts are working alongside the rig owner and the authorities to find the missing persons.

‘We salute their sacrifice’ — Tinubu mourns officers killed in Niger state helicopter crash

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers who died in the helicopter crash in Niger state on Monday.

TheCable reported how the NAF’s MI-171 helicopter crashed while on a casualty evacuation mission at about 1 pm near Chukuba village in Shiroro LGA of the state.

In a statement, Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson of NAF, said the crew and passengers of the ill-fated helicopter had been hospitalized.

It was not immediately clear if those involved in the crash later died.

However, Tinubu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the news of the helicopter crash and the loss of officers brought him immense sadness.

The president said Nigerians will forever remember the officers as national heroes.

“These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission. In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price,” Tinubu said.

While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.

“We salute their sacrifice, devotion, and loyalty to our dear nation – the nation they loved and served to the end.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the chief of defense staff, the chief of air staff, the chief of army staff, the chief of naval staff, and the entire armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

