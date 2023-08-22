Today Headlines: FCT: Abuja not Port Harcourt, don’t create chaos – Daniel Bwala, cautions Wike, Obi debunks rumoured merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso

FCT: Abuja not Port Harcourt, don’t create chaos – Bwala cautions Wike

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Former federal lawmaker, Daniel Bwala, has warned Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, not to create chaos in the city, saying that Abuja is not Port Harcourt.

Bwala warned that Wike would be forced to sacrifice his job if he jeopardises President Bola Tinubu’s interests.

DAILY POST reports that Wike was among the 45 ministers sworn into office by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Obi debunks rumoured merger talks with Atiku, Kwankwaso

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has debunked report that he was in talks with Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso for a possible merger to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.

Chief Spokesperson of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP-PCC) Yunusa Tanko made the clarification during Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Monday.

This comes hours after the news made rounds with regard to what seemed like a merger among the three main opposition PDP, NNPP, and LP.

“When you talk about merger, it means that political party from different parts of the country submit their document to INEC and then they will be pronounced as a new political party and that isn’t obtainable at the moment.

“So, the merger is out of the question technically. But, when you talk about the discussion of the possible working alliance with the political party – very true, that is very possible,” he was quoted as saying by Channels TV.

Recall Obi emerged third behind Bola Tinubu of the APC and second-placed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to the final declaration by National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kano Protesters Dare Police, Take To The Streets

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Some protesters are currently on the streets in defiance to the ban on demonstrations by the police.

The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Usain Gumel, had banned protests after members of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) asked their members to pour on the streets over alleged bribery of the judiciary.

The commissioner said any attempt to disrespect the ban would be treated as an offence against National Security.

He said, “Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowd in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state.

“Both organizers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offense against National Security.”

Kaura Commends Tinubu For Appointing Mattawalle As State Minister Of Defence

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – The Spokesperson for the State Minister of Defense, Bello Matawalle, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s wisdom in appointing former Zamfara State governor as the State Mnister of Defense.

In a statement released in Abuja over the weekend, Kaura highlighted that this appointment signifies responsiveness and commitment to their cause.

He emphasized that the appointment not only showcases Mattawalle’s exceptional leadership qualities but also reflects Tinubu’s discernment in selecting individuals capable of positively impacting the country.

According to him, “With the aim of settling the nomadic Fulanis to reduce conflicts resulting in loss of lives and property involving them and other communities, Matawalle’s appointment as Defence Minister is an apt choice, and it bodes ill for criminals and crime.”

He assured that Mattawalle would vigorously uphold the nation’s values and principles. “He will work towards strengthening our defense forces, fostering international cooperation, and securing our borders. His visionary leadership will undoubtedly elevate our defense sector.”

Economic Cost Of Restoring Democracy In Niger

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Considering the current lean public revenue of the country, financial analysts have counsel the Federal Government to consider the cost of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) at the peak of the Liberian war, which Nigeria reportedly lost $8 billion to the crisis and lost hundreds of soldiers before venturing into the decision of ECOWAS to pressure the military junta in Niger to restore constitutional democracy in that country.

Dr Muda Yusuf, Director/CEO, Centre for the Promotion Of Private Enterprise, (CPPE), in a statement made available to Sunday Independent, stated that the decision of ECOWAS to pressure the military junta in Niger to restore constitutional democracy in that country is a welcome development.

He noted that: “Our President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, being the current chairman of ECOWAS is saddled with enormous leadership responsibility at this crucial time in the region’s history.

“However, any contemplation of military intervention should take into account the wider social, economic, welfare and security implications for the countries of the sub region and their citizens”.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)