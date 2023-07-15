Today Headlines: Buhari, Govs Will All Go Down If Suspended CBN Gov-Sowore, PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Meets Vice President, Shettima In Abuja

Buhari, APC Leaders, Governors, Others Will All Go Down If Suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele Is Prosecuted For His Real Offences — Sowore

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Sowore on Saturday noted that if Emefiele was to be tried for his real offences, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, many All Progressive Congress stakeholders, governors, senators and other high profile personalities in the country would all go down with him.

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has stated that the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government would not prosecute the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for his sundry crimes because of all the other top personalities involved.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Meets Vice President, Shettima In Abuja

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

This is one of the rare meetings between the duo since legal dispute began over the 2023 General Elections.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday met Nigerian Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, at a wedding ceremony in Abuja.

Atiku, who was Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is currently challenging the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under which Shettima ran on a joint ticket with President Bola Tinubu.

But at the wedding between Mohammed (Ameer) Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi, both men set aside political differences and exchanged pleasantries.

Anti-Tinubu elements will get sense by force – Festus Keyamo knocks Obidients

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Former minister of state for labour and productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has again taken a swipe at supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Peter Obi, over social media trolls targeted at President Bola Tinubu.

DAILY POST reports that a section of Nigerians who do not support the election of Tinubu had since Friday taken to social media to tackle the president over his move to pay N8,000 to 12 million households in a bid to mitigate the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Reacting to some of the social media attacks, Keyam,o in a tweet on Saturday, lamented that the anti-Tinubu elements “are still lurking online with all kinds of negative expectations”.

Why insecurity, violence is on the rise-Obi

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections has identified growing poverty and hopelessness among Nigerians particularly the youths as the reason for the rising insecurity and armed violence in Nigeria.

In addition to that, he pointed out the poor investment in education sector, which could have empowered the people with knowledge to be independent and confidence, and skills to compete in global community that’s being driven by technology.

He, however, suggested that increased education and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the youths that constitute the larger population would go long a long way in discouraging armed violence and other restiveness.

Plan to suspend Aregbesola will fail —Ex-aide

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A former aide of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Abosede Oluwaseun has disclosed that any attempt to suspend the former Osun State Governor from the All Progressives Congress, APC, will fail.

This is as the APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal stated that the warning was illogical and belated as Aregbesola and his associates, by their anti-party activities had walked out on the party voluntarily.

Oluwaseun, a former factional youth leader of the party, in a statement on Friday said the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and four of his former aides, were orchestrating plans to suspend the former Minister from the party.

“We have it on high authority that the Ilesa Ward 8 executives of the APC, which is Aregbesola’s ward, were manipulated on Wednesday to sign a blank sheet of paper on the false pretence that the APC state leadership wanted to get their commitment to the progress of the party.

“We are also reliably informed that a huge amount of money was given to the ward executives by an emissary sent by Oyetola and other conspirators.

“We note that having failed in the various attempts to blackmail Aregbesola, Oyetola and others resorted to unjustly suspend Aregbesola to stall the reconciliation between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We want to state it clear that any attempt to suspend Aregbesola will fail”.

Mangu and other massacres: The bloody stories must be told, By Ugoji Egbujo

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Last week, bandits visited Ukum in Benue. They came early on Saturday, and they were brisk. When the guns stopped booming, the horrified villagers crept out of hiding to count the losses. Bodies ripped, slashed, battered, mutilated. Twenty-four bleeding and lifeless bodies in two villages. Many of them, young and virile, were cut short in their prime and left in the bushes where they had sought refuge from the messengers of death. The cries of mothers tore the skies with pure agony. The gods must be tired. Orgy after orgy, the land is now soggy with tears.

Otherwise, there was nothing remarkable about that massacre. Benue has become acquainted with bloodbaths. In April, when some demons came for an Easter blood feast in Umuogidi and other communities around Otukpo, 134 souls were consumed in five days. Among those butchered to death were children and pregnant women. Many of the victims were internally displaced persons living in an IDP camp. Apparently, the rapacious hands of death that had missed them in their homes hadn’t given up. Government shelter didn’t shield them from the rain of bullets. In a classroom in that camp at Mgban, 24 people were battered by bullets. ten corpses were picked along the road. It was Good Friday.

Even that wasn’t remarkable. The macabre acculturation has taken twenty years. Benue has become accustomed to massacres. Brothers fight brothers to death in communal clashes. Mercenaries and militants come in to mediate between farmers and herders and liquidate entire families and villages. In the aftermath of that April massacre, a particular woman was inconsolable. Her predicament was particularly diabolical. When the invaders arrived and started the killing spree, she tried to run. In the melee, her baby slipped off her hands. Against the panicked feet of terrified kith and kin, the baby stood no chance. Innocence has been lost. Benue is a troubled land.

Photo Credit: Google

