Today’ Headlines: APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resign; AFP sue Twitter over payment for news

APC national legal adviser El-Marzuq resign

National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned from his position in the ruling party’s National Working Committee.

El-Marzuq, believed to an ally of former National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly threw in the towel on Wednesday.

Sources at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja confirmed that the legal icon has been under some form of pressure following the exit of Adamu.

The erstwhile national legal adviser was in the news three months ago when he recommended the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman for Northwest, Mallam Salihu Lukman, over his decision to take the party and his leadership to court.

AFP sue Twitter over payment for news

French international news agency, Agence France-Presse, has sued microblogging platform, Twitter, over the latter’s refusal to engage in talks regarding the implementation of neighbouring rights for the press.

Neighbouring rights refers to a French copyright law enacted in 2019, which grants news publishers the right to compensation from social media platforms that distribute their content.

In light of this, AFP filed an injunction to compel Twitter to provide the information needed for calculating the publisher’s compensation for news redistributed on the microblogging site.

Today, AFP announces that it has taken legal action to obtain an urgent injunction before the Judicial Court of Paris. This move is aimed at compelling Twitter, in accordance with the law, to provide all the necessary elements required for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP under the neighbouring rights legislation, the company said in a press release shared on Wednesday.

Ganduje’s jubilant supporters besiege APC secretariat

Scores of travelling supporters of the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, trooped to the national headquarters of the party in excitement to await his arrival on Thursday afternoon.

The jubilant supporters who were dressed in Babaringa, customised campaign shirts and caps to match, were seen chanting and dancing around the secretariat.

The former Kano governor, and Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, were officially ratified to replace the immediate past National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

The decision was taken barely an hour after President Bola Tinubu arrived at Transcorp Hilton, venue of the NEC meeting on Thursday.

FG, World Bank train 300 Nasarawa students in skill acquisition

The Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the World Bank, has trained no fewer than 300 students of the Federal Science and Technical College in the Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, in skill acquisition.

The training which was done under the World Bank’s Innovation Development and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project, was aimed at addressing the issue of unemployment affecting many Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the Technical Vocational Education and Training exhibition day in Doma on Thursday, the State Project Manager of IDEAS, Manzwet Amos, explained that the project had a core objective of enhancing the capacity of the Nigerian skills development system to produce relevant skills for the formal and informal sectors.

Manzwet who further narrated that the 300 students had been undergoing training in Catering and Decoration, Welding and Fabrication, Building Engineering, and Electrical Engineering since the year 2020, added that the project was also aimed at assisting the students to improve their current skills and develop new skills in order for them to be employable.

