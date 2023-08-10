Today’ Headlines: 8 ECOWAS leaders arrive Abuja; Emefiele seeks court order to stop FG’s prosecution

8 ECOWAS leaders arrive Abuja

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Eight leaders of the Economic Community of West African States have arrived in Abuja ahead of the summit which is centered on the coup in Niger republic.

As of the time of filing this report, the eight leaders that have arrived are President Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), President.Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco (Guinea Bissau), President Everiste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), President Alassane Ouattara (Cote d’Ivoire), President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritinia), President Nana Akofo-Ado (Ghana), President Macky Sall (Senegal) and President Patrice Talon (Benin).

The leaders currently being expected are, the President of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma and President Adama Barrow of The Gambia.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that leaders from the West African bloc, ECOWAS, would meet on Thursday for an emergency summit on the coup in Niger after the country’s military chiefs defied an ultimatum to restore the elected president.

Emefiele seeks court order to stop FG’s prosecution

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, to put an end to further prosecution from the Federal Government, through the Department of State Services.

Emefiele was arraigned by the DSS on July 25 for allegedly possessing a firearm illegally. He was ordered to be remanded in custody and admitted to bail, but the DSS then re-arrested him.

Emefiele is seeking an order from the court clearing him of all charges brought against him by the DSS in a new application before Justice Nicholas Oweibo. His attorneys, led by Mr. Joseph Daudu, SAN, claim that the DSS’s actions were in brazen disobedience of the court orders granting him bail on July 25, 2023.

He also requested an order barring the Federal Government from receiving any future judicial indulgences unless and until it complies with the bail finding.

Police confirm 20 killed in Plateau attack, rescue kidnap victim

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Plateau State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that a total of 20 persons were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen that occurred in Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of the state in the early hours of Thursday

The State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement which was signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Alabo Alfred also said that one kidnap victim was rescued by men of the state command during an operation in the area.

The statement read, on 10/08/2023, at around 0500hrs, the Plateau State Police Command received information from one Rwang Danjuma ‘M’, of Heipang District, that at between 0200hrs to 0230hrs, unknown gunmen stormed Tagwam Lawuru Village where they cowardly shot and killed 17 people, after the attack on Tagwam Lawuru village, the hoodlums also proceeded to Layowok Village where they killed 3 persons. As a result of the attacks, several other people sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

Best UTME candidate clears WASSCE result with eight A1

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The best candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has again shown her academic prowess, clearing her papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with 8 A1 and a B2.

The 16-year-old student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

Umeh was earlier celebrated for being the top scorer in the just 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.

She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

Arisco (

)