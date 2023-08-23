Today Headline:Nigerians’ll Soon Beg FG To Leave Them In Poverty–Sani, Kumuyi Urge NG To Support BAT

Nigerians’ll soon beg FG to leave them in poverty – Shehu Sani

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A former Kaduna Central Senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, argued that Nigerians will soon beg the Federal Government to leave them in poverty.

Sani who made the submission while reacting to the Federal Government’s promise to lift Nigerians out of poverty, said people will soon realise that the poverty they know is better than the unknown.

Recall the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, had assured that the Federal Government would lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Pastor Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has drummed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he urges Nigerians to expect positive outcomes in this administration.

The cleric while addressing newsmen on Tuesday ahead of his church’s Global Crusade starting Thursday, the Deeper Life Church leader urged Nigerians to forget the past and accept the new leaders.

Photo Credit: Google

In a video making the rounds on the Nigerian internet space AIT, the cleric noted that Nigerians should not be swift to criticize the recent government.

Ministerial nomination: Group files suit against Tinubu

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

The Incorporated Trustees of the Centre for Transparency and Defence of Human Rights and a legal practitioner, Godspower Eroga Esq., has filed a suit against President Bola Tinubu and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking the court’s intervention on the proper interpretation of the provisions of sections 14(3) and 147(1), (3), (7)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended regarding the nomination of ministers by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the 60 days prescribed therefore, by the Constitution.

The group in an Originating Summons filed by their counsel, Kunle Edun and delineated FHC/ABJ/ 2023, is asking the court to determine some questions and make some declarations.

They are asking for a declaration of court that by virtue of the joint reading of the provisions of section 147(1), (3), (7) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, the president is mandatorily required to transmit to the Senate within 60 days of taking his oath of office as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his list of nominees reflecting the full and complete representation of the entire 36 States of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for ministerial positions for screening and confirmation and the act of the president in purporting to transmit an initial list containing 28 names as his nominees for screening and confirmation as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is invalid, contrary to the provisions of section 147(1), (3), (7) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, and therefore, unconstitutional.

WAEC ranking: Osun will return to top 10 before my tenure expires — Gov Adeleke

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has assured that the State will be among the top ten in the ranking of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) before his first term expires as the state governor.

Giving the assurance at the official opening of the three-day Education Summit aimed at revamping and repositioning the State education sector for better results, the Governor said the present administration has identified education as the common heritage that good governance could bestow on its teaming citizenry, hence the resolve of the present government to get it right.

Represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi said the State will deploy all legal academic means that will restore the past glory of the State in external examinations and produce sound minds as future leaders of the State.

Nasu001 (

)