Today Headline:Buhari, Gov Will All Go Down If Susp CBN Gov-Sowore;Why Insecurity Is On The Rise-Obi

Buhari, APC Leaders, Governors, Others Will All Go Down If Suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele Is Prosecuted For His Real Offences — Sowore

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Sowore on Saturday noted that if Emefiele was to be tried for his real offences, former president, Muhammadu Buhari, many All Progressive Congress stakeholders, governors, senators and other high profile personalities in the country would all go down with him.

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has stated that the President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government would not prosecute the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for his sundry crimes because of all the other top personalities involved.

Why insecurity, violence is on the rise-Obi

Photo Credit: Sun Nigeria

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections has identified growing poverty and hopelessness among Nigerians particularly the youths as the reason for the rising insecurity and armed violence in Nigeria.

In addition to that, he pointed out the poor investment in education sector, which could have empowered the people with knowledge to be independent and confidence, and skills to compete in global community that’s being driven by technology.

He, however, suggested that increased education and empowerment opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the youths that constitute the larger population would go long a long way in discouraging armed violence and other restiveness.

Sanction Wike for hobnobbing with Tinubu, NEC member tells PDP

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party National Executive Committee, Timothy Osadolor, has called on the leadership of the party to sanction former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, over his association with the All Progressives Congress and the Bola Tinubu-led presidency.

He said the party would survive if Wike was expelled, noting that no individual could be bigger than the party.

Osadolor, who is the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, in an interview with Saturday PUNCH recently, noted that the despite efforts made by the various organs of the party to appease Wike and make him return to the PDP fold; the former governor had continued to show disrespect to the party at every given opportunity.

According to him, the soft disposition of the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, towards Wike, largely accounts for the reason he was still laying claim to PDP membership. He said if he were to swap roles with Damagum, Wike would be gone the next minute.

There have been insinuations that Wike might be given ministerial appointment by the President, given his multiple visits to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after inauguration. He had invited Tinubu as the President-elect to inaugurate certain projects in the state, which analysts and his critics said was a ploy to impress the President.

Osadolor stated, “Time has not only come, it is overdue for Wike to be shown the way out of the party. Every manager has his own style but if I was the chairman, I don’t see any reason Wike should still be in this party. I don’t understand why he is still laying claim to the membership of the PDP after his open flirtation and connivance with the ruling party. His shameless association with the Presidency and the APC has come full cycle.

Tinubu’s portrait: Igbo youths knock Fani-Fayode over needless attacks on Otti

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Apex Igbo socio-political youth group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has lampooned former Ation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, over his recent remarks against Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State, warning him to desist from further attacks on the Abia Chief Executive.

The warning is coming on the heels of a recent media attack on Otti by the former Ation boss who was quoted as calling Otti a ‘hypocrite and a deceiver

for allegedly not recognizing President Bola Tinubu’s portrait in parts of the Abia Government House.

COSEYL expressed disappointment over Kayode’s uncomplimentary remarks on the Abia Governor and accused him of attempts to pitch Otti against President Tinubu for political patronage.

This is as Otti’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, has dismissed as baseless and mischievous, the report that Tinubu’s portrait was not hung in Abia Government House.

He said that anybody spreading such unfounded rumour is but only a jobless meddlesome interloper looking for grounds to get political patronage from the President through blackmail of honest fellows.

Uko said that President Tinubu’s portrait had been properly and conspicuously hung at the appropriate places as protocol requires, not just in the Government House but other public offices across the state.

He urged members of the public to disregard such fabricated lies, saying that Otti is focused on delivering democracy dividends to Ndi Abia, and would not give in to any distributions.

Meanwhile, COSEYL, in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, accused Kayode and his likes of fanning the embers of ethnic crisis between the Yoruba nation and their Igbo brothers that have lived in peace for centuries.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)