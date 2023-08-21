Today Headline: Your Best Friend Could Be Your Worst Enemy–El-Rufai, Significance Of Wike As FCT Minister – The Guardian Nigeria News

NEWS“Your best friend could be your worst enemy” – El-Rufai

Days after the Senate refused to confirm him as a minister, the ex-governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has shared a cryptic message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s “Who The Cap Fit” on Sunday.

Part of the lyrics says: “Man to man is so unjust, children, ya don’t know who to trust, your worst enemy could be your best friend, and your best friend, your worst enemy.”

DAILY POST recalls that El-Rufai’s name was among the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

However, the embattled ex-governor and two other nominees didn’t sail through as they were not confirmed by the Senate, which cited adverse “security reports.”

The development generated reactions within and outside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Significance of Wike as FCT Minister

Please, do not wonder why I have to return to my organic beat, Abuja, the nation’s capital this week.

What just happened to the capital in quick succession is worth deconstructing for us to deepen our understanding of the status of our 47 –year old capital the late General Murtala Muhammed proclaimed for us on February 3, 1976. It has been revealed that General Yakubu Gowon dreamed of and advertised the capital during his regime, but he procrastinated. General Murtala Muhammed who was privy to the Gowon’s dream, actualised it in 1976. General Olusegun Obasanjo laid the physical foundation after February 13, when the actualiser was killed.

President Shehu Shagari threatened to legalise it by relocating to the capital in 1980 before another General Muhammadu Buhari stopped him in December 1983. He (Shagari) too was a procrastinator. But the Orkar coup scare was the tonic General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida needed to legalise it by moving to the capital on Thursday December 12, 1991.

And so the most precious gift the Generals’ rule donated to the(ir) Federal Republic of the Nigerian Army as General Chris Ali succinctly puts it in his classic on Nigeria, Abuja has been there as “their capital” until this month and last week when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took two significant steps to restore confidence in the national capital Hurricane Murtala sold to us 47 years ago as a “symbol of our unity”.

Thousands Queue To Volunteer For Defence Of Niger Against ECOWAS Military

Thousands of people lined up outside the main stadium in Niamey on Saturday to respond to the call for civilian auxiliaries in support of the armed forces.

The event organiser said the junta was not involved in this initiative, although it was aware of it, according to Africa.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions and threatened military action against Niger coup leaders if they failed to reinstate Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s president who was ousted in a coup on July 26. It has however also said it would explore the path of diplomacy to resolve the political crisis.

We’ll restore civilian rule within 3 years’ — Niger junta tells ECOWAS

Abdourahmane Tiani, Niger Republic’s self-declared head of state, says the country will return to civilian rule within three years.

Tiani spoke late Saturday night in a televised address.

The coup leader gave no details on the plan, saying only that the principles for the transition would be decided within 30 days at a dialogue to be hosted by the junta.

“Our ambition is not to confiscate power. Transition period will not exceed three years; meanwhile, political parties are urged to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days,” Tiani said.

Stop Wike, Umahi, Others From Collecting Life Pensions Or Face Legal Action, SERAP Tells Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to publicly instruct former governors who are now serving as ministers in his administration to stop collecting life pensions, exotic cars and other allowances from their states.

SERAP urged him to “instruct the former governors to immediately return any pension and allowances that they may have collected since leaving office to the public treasury.”

This was made known in a statement on Sunday signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

The former governors who are now ministers in the Tinubu administration include Badaru Abubakar; Nyesom Wike; Bello Matawalle; Adegboyega Oyetola; and David Umahi. Others are: Simon Lalong; Atiku Bagudu; and Ibrahim Geidam.

