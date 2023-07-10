Today Headline: Tinubu’s presidency shows leadership should be based on merit, not entitlement, says El-Rufai, Biden to meet with King Charles III, British PM Sunak

Tinubu’s presidency shows leadership should be based on merit, not entitlement, says El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state, says the culture of citizens-centred governance should be encouraged in the country, to drive even development.

NAN reports that El-Rufai spoke on Sunday at the launch of an autobiography and retirement programme of Ishaq Akintola, a professor at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Akintola recently retired from the university having attained the statutory retirement age of 70.

El-Rufai, who was the keynote speaker and awardee at the event, said Tinubu’s administration is on the right path to make Nigeria work with its decisions so far.

Biden to meet with King Charles III, British PM Sunak

On Monday, 10 July, United States President Joseph Biden arrived at London’s Stansted Airport before heading on to Winfield House. The “President will have his sixth meeting in six months with Prime Minister Sunak as part of our close coordination with the United Kingdom on a range of important issues,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, on-board Air Force One, on Sunday.

Last month, on 8 June, the UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, and President Biden held a rare, joint press conference from the East Room of the White House, after holding a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, making this week’s London meeting, the sixth between the two leaders since Prime Minister Sunak came into Office in October 2022. They had a bilateral meeting in Bali on the margins of the G20 last November, then in San Diego in March for the AUKUS partnership and in April in Belfast during POTUS’ trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Sunak says he values his relationship with President Biden. Preceding his bilateral on 8 June, Prime Minister Sunak said, “The U.S. is our closest ally. We are one another’s partner of first resort when it comes to everything from keeping our people safe to growing our economies…That’s why it is so important for a U.K. prime minister to forge a close and candid relationship with the President of the United States—on every global problem, you will see us working side-by-side.”

Obasa deserves credit for Tinubu’s victory –Omisore

A former Lagos lawmaker, Ipoola Omisore, has said that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, deserves credit for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 poll.

Omisore, who represented Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II for two terms, disclosed that the Obasa was among the critical stakeholders who used their resources, influence and time to pave the way for Tinubu’s victory at the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primaries and the general election.

The former lawmaker, who is also an advertising guru, made the revelation while chatting with journalists on his exploits as a marketing communication practitioner and politician.

Omisore, who will be celebrating his 75th birthday this weekend, eulogised Obasa who was recently re-elected as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly for the third term.

Ex-ASUU president declared missing found in Turkey

A former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dipo Fasina, popularly known as ‘Jingo’, has been found at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, after being declared missing.

The former ASUU chair was said have gone missing “for a few days” at Istanbul Airport, while connecting on a flight back to Nigeria.

But, in a tweet on Sunday, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said Fasina was found following a search by officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Turkey at the busy Istanbul Airport.

NiDCOM said the don would be on his way to Nigeria on Monday (today).

