Today Headline: Tinubu Not Yet Nigeria’s President – Archbishop Onaiyekan, Trump Vows To Fight On In 2024 White House Race If Sentenced

Archbishop Onaiyekan’s verdict: Tinubu not yet Nigeria’s president

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not yet Nigeria’s President until the courts have finished their job and declare who is Nigeria’s president.

The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in this interview with Saturday Sun, also said Tinubu is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy.

In an interview with AIDOGHIE PAULINUS in Abuja, Onaiyekan x-rayed the fight against insecurity, war against corruption and the fixing of the nation’s economy, among other issues, giving a damning verdict that “we are still where we have been for the past ten years.”

Trump vows to fight on in 2024 White House race if sentenced

Former US president Donald Trump said Friday he would not end his run for the White House if convicted and sentenced in any of the criminal investigations threatening to derail his tumultuous comeback bid.

The Republican frontrunner was discussing the multiple indictments he faces as he pushes for a second term, a day after prosecutors broadened the charges against him over his handling of classified government documents.

Asked by radio host John Fredericks if being sentenced would stop his campaign, Trump quickly responded: “Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could.”

“And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn’t stop (me) — and it wouldn’t stop me, either,” the 77-year-old added. “These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible.”

The twice-impeached former president was first indicted in the classified documents case last month, accused of endangering national security by holding onto top secret nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House.

The Justice Department added charges Thursday to its more than three dozen counts against Trump, who was found by a jury in a civil trial in May to have raped a writer in Manhattan in the 1990s.

Buni Cries Out Over Floods, Desert Encroachment

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has expressed worry over the effect of climate change, saying the state is facing the twin challenges of desert encroachment and floods.

Buni expressed this when he received a courtesy call from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Team led by the Head of the North-East Sub-Office, Mr. Moncef Kartas, at Government House in Damaturu.

He said desert encroachment and floods are the major areas of concern to the government of Yobe state, saying the state is losing a sizeable part of its land to the disaster and also recording huge losses to yearly floods.

Daily Trust Saturday learned that some LGAs in Yobe North are battling with sand dunes that have covered farmlands and houses in some villages, rendering many people homeless while leaving many others in abject poverty as a result of sandstorms that have continually ravaged farmlands and killed livestock.

The governor called on UNDP to partner with Yobe so as to look into these two natural disasters with a view to exploring avenues of checking these threats to safeguard the people and their means of livelihood.

He expressed his happiness for the result-oriented partnership between the UNDP, the Government of Japan, and the Yobe State State Government, in the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation process of our communities, especially those affected by the unfortunate insurgency.

At Russia-Africa Summit, Shettima Says Nigeria Repositioned for Greatness

Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that Nigeria is now at a new dawn to chart and reposition its destiny for greatness going by the current measures adopted by the Bola Tinubu-led administration to diversify the economy and address emerging challenges.

Speaking yesterday at the second plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit, holding in St. Petersburg, the Vice President said the Nigerian government is taking decisive steps to fight crime, punish offenders, directly tackle the insurgency, and do everything necessary to secure lives and investments in the country.Highlighting the Tinubu administration’s economic agenda, Shettima said, “We have resolved and are firmly determined to consolidate on industrialising Nigeria and diversifying its economy into sectors that the country has a comparative advantage.

“The administration of President Tinubu recognises the private sector as the engine of growth and a veritable partner in our economic agenda, and will therefore give the fullest possible support to foreign and domestic investors.“The administration has identified key growth drivers and sectors that are very important to the diversification of the Nigerian economy, including power, transportation, infrastructure, maritime, agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, petro-chemicals, food processing and textiles etc. The Nigerian government considers these sectors as key priority areas that will drive the country’s economic agenda.”

