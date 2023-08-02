Today Headline: Ogun Tribunal: INEC Close Case Without Witness Against Adebutu; Tinubu, APC Insist Obi Is Not A Member Of LP

Ogun Tribunal: INEC Closes Case Without Witness Against Adebutu, PDP

ABEOKUTA – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wednesday opened and closed its defence in the petition before the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The petition was filed by the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, and the Party, against Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

PDP and Adebutu in the petition marked, EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023 are challenging the victory of Abiodun over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The court, last Thursday, had adjourned till Wednesday for INEC to open its defence against Adebutu’s allegations, being the first respondent in the petition.

However, as the election court resumed on Wednesday, INEC closed its case without calling any witness.

INEC’s Counsel, Olumide Ogidan told the tribunal that the first respondent would rest its case on that of the petitioners.

“On behalf of the first respondent, we have examined the petition as well as the evidence led so far.

Tinubu, APC insist Obi is not a member of LP

President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, insisted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi, not being a member of the party lacks the legal right to challenge the outcome of the February 25 election.

They equally urged the PEPC to bar him from re-contesting if the election is eventually annulled.

In their joint petition, Obi and LP alleged that the presidential poll was rigged against him in about 18,088 polling units (totalling over 2.5 million votes) aside alleged over-voting that took place in parts of the South West. He also alleged that INEC’s failure to upload results to IREV portal in real-time negatively impacted the polls.

But the legal team to Tinubu and Kashim Shettima led by Chief Wole Olanipekun argued that result upload to the IREV was not compulsory and could not have affected collation of the results.

Subsidy removal: Commercial bus drivers defy LASG directive on 25% fare slash

Commercial bus drivers have defied the Lagos State Government directive that all yellow transport buses should slash their fares by 25 per cent.

This is even as port operations have continued unhindered despite the ongoing strike action by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking to journalists during a media briefing on Monday, had said that a 50 Percent slash in transport fare on all Lagos State-controlled transport mediums (BRT Blue Line) and a 25 per cent slash in transport fare on all yellow buses will commence on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.

Obey court order, Suspended Plateau council chairmen tell Gov Mutfwang

The elected Local Government Chairmen suspended by Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State have called on the governor to rescind his decision and obey the restraining order of Court against him regarding their suspension, saying the order still exists and is thus potent.

Addressing newsmen in Jos on Wednesday, the Chairman of the suspected council chairmen, who was a Chairman of Shendam local government area of the state before the suspension, Hon. Alex Nantuam, stated that the restraining order has not lost its binding force or power despite the continuous disrespect of it by the Governor.

“This is particularly so because the matter that came up before the vacation judge on July 31, 2023, had to be adjourned to September 25, 2023. It is to be noted that up until now, the Governor has not reacted or responded to the substance of the issues raised in the Originating Summons”. He said.

