Today Headline: Endure; Tinubu Repositioning The Country–FKK To NG, INEC To Review Collation-Yakubu

Subsidy: ‘Endure, Tinubu repositioning the country’ – Keyamo tells Nigerians

Festus Keyamo, immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, on Saturday, sent a message to Nigerians amid the hardship they are facing.

Keyamo urged Nigerians to endure the pains of the steps President Bola Tinubu is taking to reposition Nigeria.

He said Tinubu was repositioning Nigeria into a better, healthy, and vibrant economy.

INEC to review collation, returning officers recruitment – Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission has sought the input of collation and returning officers in its determination to review the recruitment, training and posting of such officers in subsequent elections.

The INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, also said the result management system would be reviewed, following some Nigerians’ complaints about the system deployed in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the post-election review meeting with collation and returning officers in Abuja on Friday, the chairman stated that the commission would assess its strengths and weaknesses so that the results management system could be improved.

Yakubu said, “Issues have arisen and some Nigerians have raised concerns about result management at various levels. While some of the issues are subject to litigation and therefore subjudice, we can nevertheless discuss them broadly and most importantly share our experience on the way forward.

Army chief launches operation to curb killings in Plateau

Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff (COAS), has inaugurated a special operation to tackle insecurity in Plateau state.

Lagbaja inaugurated “tion Hakorin Damisa IV” on Saturday in Mangu LGA of the state.

Hakorin Damisa means “Tiger’s teeth”.

In recent weeks, suspected gunmen have attacked communities and killed residents in Mangu LGA.

Tribunal: Uphold INEC’s submission, I won in 21 States, Atiku tells Court

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to uphold the submission by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he won 21 states in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar made the request in his final written address in support of his joint petition with the PDP, challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the presidential election.

In the final written address filed on July 20 by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku Abubakar said INEC’s assertion that he won in 21 states of the Federation was neither disputed, retracted, debunked nor claimed to be an error through the proceedings of the Court so far.

Osimhen Demands £103.8million Release Clause In New Napoli Deal

Victor Osimhen wants a £103.8million (€120m) release clause inserted into a new Napoli contract.

The Nigeria international, 24, scored 31 goals for Napoli last season, including 26 in the league. That helped the Italian giants lift their first Serie A title in 33 years and left several top European clubs, such as Manchester United, keen on signing him.

It’s believed Osimhen is willing to sign a new contract, as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is refusing to sell him this summer.

Yet the striker wants a release clause inserted into his new deal to allow him to fulfill his “dream” of playing in the Premier League.

