Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

DSS didn’t cart away files implicating Tinubu – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has refuted recent media reports suggesting that files implicating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his close aides were carted away from its office by officials of the Department of State Service (DSS).

In a statement released on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Commission, Azuka Ogugua, urged the public to disregard these reports as false, baseless, and mere propaganda.

The ICPC emphasised that while the media plays a crucial role in disseminating information, it is essential to adhere to the principles of responsible journalism.

Isese: Emir of Ilorin fires back at Soyinka: ‘Ilorin won’t sit on keg of gunpowder’

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, says the claim by Prof. Wole Soyinka on disallowing traditional festival is not only nauseating but also uncharitable to the people of Ilorin emirate.

Soyinka had earlier written an open letter to the Emir of Ilorin on his position in preventing Isese festival proposed to be hosted in the ancient city of Ilorin.

The festival was organised by Yeye Ajesikemi Omolara, an Osun Priestess.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Emir’s Spokesman, Malam AbdulAzeez Arowona, in Ilorin on Friday.

Gambari said that the response was to provide clarifications to the highly respected scholar, who had for many decades, dominated the media as a celebrated academic Icon and promoter of African cultures globally.

“In order to set records straight, Professor Wole Soyinka tends to be economical with facts, forgetting that war is nobody’s want.

Bulkachuwa asks court to stop ICPC’s investigation, arrest

A former Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Muhammed Bulkachuwa, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to bar the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission from investigating and arresting him over the comments he made during the valedictory session of the ninth Senate.

Bulkachuwa had publicly stated during the session that he influenced the decision of his wife, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa while she was serving as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Bulkachuwa was the President of the Court of Appeal between 2014 and 2020 and retired from the court after reaching the mandatory age of 70.

Sanwo-Olu not running one-man show, Lagos replies Adegboruwa

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mr Gboyega Akosile, has faulted the statement by a popular lawyer, Mr Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), who accused the governor of running a ‘one man show’ since his re-election.

In a statement on Friday, Akosile said Sanwo-Olu was simply biding his time to constitute his cabinet, adding that the governor would form his cabinet soon.

Akosile noted that the constitution was clear about the number of days required for a governor to send his nominees for various cabinet offices to the state House of Assembly for legislative approval.

He said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu has only spent 39 days in office and therefore, has not flouted any law.

