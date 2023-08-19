Today Headline: 79% Of Nigerian Don’t Believe Tinubu Administration Is Serious About Tackling Corruption – Poll; Akpabio, Abbas Storm Kano For Barau Son’s Wedding

79% Of Nigerians Don’t Believe Tinubu Administration Is Serious About Tackling Corruption –Poll

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Apresidential satisfaction and governance survey has revealed that 79% of Nigerians do not believe President Bola Tinubu’s administration is serious about tackling corruption.

The survey, which is for Tinubu’s second month in office, was conducted by the Governance Advancement Initiative for Nigeria (GAIN).

The survey was administered from July 29 to August 6, 2023, and is aimed at tracking the sentiments of the Nigerian people regarding the initiatives and policies of the Tinubu administration and providing the unadulterated views of the Nigerian public to their elected officials.

Shettima, Obi, Akpabio, Abbas storm Kano for Dep Sen President son’s wedding

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The ancient city of Kano was on Friday agog as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stormed the state for the wedding ceremony of Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi’s wedding.

Photo Credit: Google

The wedding which took place at Isyaku Rabi’u Juma’at mosque had the Vice President as the representative of the groom while the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Tajudeen Abbas stood in for the groom, Bilkisu Madaki, daughter of Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki.

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga tied the knot between Abdullahi and Bilkisu after a bride price of N500,000 was paid as dowry.

The wedding ceremony had dignitaries which include governors, lawmakers, politicians and other well wishers in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio had described the presence of Peter Obi at the wedding ceremony as signs of a united Nigeria.

We’re taking measures to address insecurity – Speaker Abbas

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas says the House is taking measures to nip in the bud the recent spate of attacks in some parts of the country.

Mr Musa Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, Abbas gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli.

Krishi said the visit was over the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque which killed several people and injured many others during the Asr prayer on August 11.

He said the visit was also based on bandits’ attack that claimed two lives in Kofar Gayan area of Zaria on August 12.

Krishi said the Speaker expressed sadness over the unfortunate incidents and assured the leadership and the people of the Zazzau Emirate that the House had taken measures aimed at forestalling a recurrence.

Tinubu meets Mbah, Kaigama at Villa

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the governor of Enugu State, Mr. Peter Mbah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also met with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, in his office at the Villa.

Although details of the meeting with Governor Mbah were not made known to the press, it was gathered that it was not unconnected with the development and security of Enugu State.

Mbah, earlier, expressed the vision to transform Enugu from a public sector to a private sector-driven economy and also raise the state’s GDP from the present $4.4 to $30 billion through private sector investment.

Ngongwrite (

)