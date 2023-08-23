NEWS

To The Person In-charge Of Sanitation, Check Your BP Regularly Because I Will Call You Always- Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has issued a warning to those incharge of sanitation in the Federal Capital Territory, saying that it’s one area that will be taken every seriously in the next few days.

According to Wike who addressed the media and residents of Abuja today…

“If you are the one in charge of sanitation, please buy your drugs. Make sure you are with your drugs all the time and carry it around so that you can be checking your BP. Because I will call you early in the morning and even in the midnight to say ‘I passed this area and saw the refuse there’. We must have to change our pattern and make sure Abuja is clean, as a city is supposed to be.

“Also on transportation, we can’t allow motor parks everyone on the road. Bus stops everywhere, it’s not possible. You can’t pass on the road and see that going on, something must be done about it.”

