This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

To Some, Elections Are Free & Fair If APC Loses, If It Favours APC The Judiciary Is On Trial- Keyamo

A few days after the Osun State governorship election tribunal sacked the Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has dragged some Nigerians who have been ctiticizing the judiciary, noting that to some individuals, declare elections to be free and fair if APC loses the election.

Speaking further, he noted that if judgement favours the APC, the same people will say that the judiciary is on trial. He went on and made it known that after the Osun State election, everyone hailed BVAS, but now that BVAS helped APC to retrieve stolen mandate, people are complaining.

It should be recalled that the Osun State governorship election tribunal sitting in Osogbo, recently sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, as the duly elected governor of the state, thereby declaring the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola as the duly elected governor of the state.

This particular judgement that was delivered by the tribunal caused several Nigerians to criticise the tribunal for making such decision. Though the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has rejected the judgement, thereby appealing the said judgmental.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#Elections #Free #Fair #APC #Loses #Favours #APC #Judiciary #Trial #KeyamoTo Some, Elections Are Free & Fair If APC Loses, If It Favours APC The Judiciary Is On Trial- Keyamo Publish on 2023-01-29 11:14:43