To Keep Govs In Check, Bola Tinubu Buys All 40 Members Of Lagos State House Of Assembly- Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has accused his All Progressives Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu of having undue influence over the affairs of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In a statement released by Phrank Shaibu, his special assistant on Public Communications according to Punch, Atiku Abubakar alleged that in order to keep any governor who comes into power in check, Bola Tinubu buys the loyalty of all the members of the state house of assembly.

The former vice president argued that it was as a result of this kind of influence, that Bola Tinubu was able to orchestrate the impeachment of his two deputy governors: Kofoworola Bucknor and Femi Pedro during his first and second tenure as Lagos state governor.

Atiku Abubakar further noted that, Bola Tinubu used his influence over the Lagos State House of Assembly to pass a pension law which allows ex-governors of the state to earn more allowances than even a former president.

Part of the statement reads “To keep governors in check, he (Bola Tinubu) buys all 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly who openly sing the Tinubu anthem in the hallowed chamber. It is through the instrumentally of the House of Assembly that he successfully impeached two deputy governors. It was also through the House that Tinubu passed the obnoxious governor’s pension law that would seen him earn more allowances than a former president.”

