To Enter A Bus Is A Job For Emilokan – Dino Melaye Reacts.

The Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to a picture which showed the moment the presidential candidate of ruling All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu entered inside a bus with the support of someone.

Dino Melaye who shared the pictures on his verified facebook page captioned it, “to enter a bus is a job for Emilokan”

However, there have been reactions from most Facebook handlers as they shared their opinion concerning the picture.

Adebayo Wasiu wrote, “you just like to debate about this man always. Remember there is tomorrow”

Another Facebook user identified as Rilwan Danjuma wrote, “Jagaban is the answer”

Dino Melaye, as PDP PCC spokesperson has generated a lot of Supporters to Peoples Democratic Party since his appointment by the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Spokesperson of the campaign council on August 2022. Similarly citizens of the country has continued to show their support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by coming out massively during his campaign rally in the country.

