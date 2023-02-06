To Become President, You Have To Get 35 To 40% Votes From North-West And Win In Other Zones- Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has taken a quick swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Speaking at a PDP campaign rally in Kaduna state on Monday according to Vanguard, Yakubu Dogara noted that Peter Obi does not have what it takes to get the required amount of votes in the northwest region of the country.

He noted that for any presidential candidate to become the president of Nigeria, he has to get at least 35 percent of votes in the north west region as well as having a lot of votes from other regions of the country.

The former speaker noted that those who will be voting for Peter Obi in the region will only be wasting their votes because, the former Anambra state governor cannot get the required number of votes.

Yakubu Dogara said “If you’re a pedestrian politician, ask yourself, can you become Nigeria’s president without winning substantial votes from the North West based on number of votes per zone as released by INEC?

“To become Nigeria’s president, you have to get 35 to 40 percent of the votes from the north west and win massively in other zones. Can Labour Party get 25% of votes from the north west? Of course not.”

