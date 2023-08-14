To be honest the way We’re seeing it in the north is that Tinubu is taking us for granted-Prof Yusuf

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Fmr. Ex. Sec. National Health Insurance Scheme, said that, to be honest, the way they are seeing President Bola Tinubu in the north is that, he is taking them for granted.

Prof. Usman Yusuf made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Focus program when he was airing his view on Niger coup and he was asked a follow-up question that President Tinubu is President of Nigeria and not President of only northern Nigeria and he may he considering the overriding national interest.

Prof Usman earlier said that those of them in the North, their clerics, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and the people of northern extraction have said ‘no’ and that they don’t want war in Niger. He said that Nigerien are like their brothers, and they are closely related because of long-term relationships, intermarriage and all of that.

However, he said is insinuation is that, President Tinubu has not been spoken to Nigerians, but all they have seen is that Tinubu and his advisers are in a conference meeting with ECOWAS. He said his security advisers, service chiefs or any monster that came to talk to them. He said Tinubu did not talk to anybody but just wrote to senate to permit him to go to war.

“To be honest this is the way we are seeing it in the north, he is taking us for granted. This is huge contempt of the people. “

Watch video (19:33)

pecial (

)