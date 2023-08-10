To be honest, Akpabio didn’t want to mock the poor when he said, “Let the poor breathe.” – Ireti Kingibe

Senator Ireti Kingibe, a federal senator from the Labour Party who represents the FCT, stated that the senate’s president, Godswill Akpabio, was not, in fact, making mockery of the poor when he remarked, “Let the poor breathe.”

Sen. Ireti Kingibe confirmed this in a Channels Television interview as a response to the online buzz surrounding the video of the Senate President saying that they should let the poor breathe.

Senator Ireti Kingibe said that she is not defending the senate president but, she would like to clarify the misconception over the viral video, and that truthfully, the senate president was not mocking the poor, when he said they should allow the poor to breathe. He claimed that all he was doing was repeating the senator’s motion, which demanded that the power tariff not be hiked and that the poor be given breathing room.

I’m not supporting the senate president, but I wanted to contribute something. In actuality, one senator made a motion asking the Senate to inform the National Electricity Regulation Commission that they must not implement the 40% increase because he was the one who initially brought up the idea that because Nigerians are overloaded with things, they need to be able to breathe. So the Senate President simply reaffirmed his statement that Nigerians must breathe.

