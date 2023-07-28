To Abuse Public Trust & Mock The Victims Is Becoming Habit Of Criminal Network Of Politicians- Utomi

A Labour Party Chieftain, Professor Pat Utomi, has noted that to abuse public trust and mock the victims is now becoming the habit of the criminal network of politicians in Nigeria. He went on and made it known that all will do well to remember the judgement of conscience, the judgement of history and the judgement of God who reigns.

Prof Utomi made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, in relation to a viral video where the senate president and other Senators were seen mocking the poor, using the “let the poor breathe” statement that was made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote: “To abuse public trust and mock the victims as is becoming habit of the criminal network of our politicians is to forget how transient power is. All will do well to remember the Judgment of Conscience, the judgment of history, and the Judgement of God. He reigns.”

In a separate tweet that was made by Prof Utomi, he noted that he was traumatized by the mocking of the poor by the members of the Nigerian Senate, noting that in a decent society we should have had resignations by now. He went on and noted that he knows where Godswill Akpabio was before Obong Victor Attah gave a hand and made him Governor.

