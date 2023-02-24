TMG notifies anti-corruption organizations of potential vote-trading in the election on Saturday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has warned anti-corruption organizations about the possibility of vote-trading in the presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday.

This was said in a statement made by Mr. Auwal Rafsanjani, Chairman of TMG, on Friday in Abuja.

Rafsanjani praised Nigerians, in particular the youth who have demonstrated a great deal of passion for voting.

According to the statement, “TMG urges on the political class and their followers to stop engaging in any type of vote-buying, which reached abhorrent levels during the previous state-level elections.”

Also, residents are asked to abstain from the behavior, which is illegal and is penalized by law in the nation.

TMG commends the signing of the national peace deal by all political parties and their presidential candidates.

As a result, he urged all candidates and their political parties to accept the national peace agreement and to urge their followers to uphold its terms.

Rafsanjani expressed concern about aggressive remarks and hate speech ascribed to candidates and their supporters.

