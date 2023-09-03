Title: ARS 1-1 MUN: The Three Best and Worst Players for Man United as They Drew at Half Time

In a fiercely contested clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, the first half ended with the scoreline locked at 1-1. Both teams showcased moments of brilliance and areas in need of improvement. Let’s take a closer look at the three standout performers and the three players who struggled for Manchester United in the opening 45 minutes.

The Three Best:

1. Marcus Rashford

Rashford was the man of the moment for Manchester United, scoring a vital opener. His clinical finish showcased his goal-scoring prowess, putting the Red Devils ahead early in the match.

2. Christian Eriksen

Eriksen, returning to action, proved his worth with an assist for Rashford’s goal. His presence in midfield was pivotal, dictating play and providing the creativity needed to unlock Arsenal’s defense.

3. Diogo Dalot

Dalot was a rock in defense for Manchester United. His composure and timely interventions thwarted several Arsenal attacks, ensuring that the Red Devils held their own at the back.

The Three Worst:

1. Antony

Antony struggled to find his rhythm in the first half. His impact on the game was minimal, and he was unable to trouble Arsenal’s defense as expected.

2. Anthony Martial

Martial, despite his immense talent, couldn’t reach his peak form in the opening 45 minutes. He had limited involvement and was unable to make a significant impact in the attacking third.

3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka, known for his defensive prowess, had a below-par first half. He was occasionally caught out of position and struggled to contain Arsenal’s attacks down the flanks.

As the halftime whistle blew, Manchester United found themselves level with Arsenal. The performances of these standout and struggling players played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the first half. Fans eagerly awaited the second half, hoping to see more from the best performers while anticipating improvements from those who faced difficulties in the opening period.

