Tips On How To Combine Tips On How To Combine Ankara And Crep Materials.

Mixing Ankara with crepes results in stunning, one-of-a-kind garments that successfully bridge classical and contemporary aesthetics. The soft, drapey quality of crepe fabric complements the bold colours and patterns of ankara, an African wax print cloth. How to blend these two fabrics to create fashionable, eye-catching garments is discussed in this article.

Choose adjacent colours: crepe and ankara fabrics that work well together are a good choice. Try to find colours that complement one another, or those that create an interesting contrast. As a result, the two will complement each other well and look great together.

Find out what the ensemble you’re putting together will be used for. Both ankara and crepe are versatile enough to be used in the creation of both everyday and special occasion clothes. Wear fitted, rigid clothing to formal gatherings and loose, relaxed clothing to less formal ones.

Mix and match patterns and solids: wear a crepe top with an Ankara print skirt, or vice versa. This contrasting element adds dimension and appeal to the ensemble. A dress or skirt’s main body may be made from a vivid Ankara fabric, while the sleeves and trim could be made from a crepe fabric in a solid colour that complements the garment.

Crepe fabric is best used for draping and flowing because of its famous elegance in these areas. Take use of crepe’s drape by using fabric to create billowing sleeves, ruffles or flares. The combination with the eye-catching designs of Ankara fabric will result in a sublime and ethereal style.

Use contrasting fabrics to create a unique look: crepe has a smooth and somewhat rough surface, while Ankara fabric often has a bumpy feel due to its wax coating. Try using the two materials together in the garment in strategic spots to create interesting textural contrasts. You could, for instance, make the skirt or leggings out of crepe and the top out of Ankara.

When mixing Ankara and pancake, it’s important to keep in mind the appropriate ratio for the two fabrics. It’s essential to balance the ankara fabric’s vibrancy and bustle with the understated elegance of pancake. Check that the proportions of the different fabrics in the outfit look good together.

Embellishments such as beads, sequins, and embroidery can be added to the dress to enhance its overall appeal. These accents can be placed strategically on the clothing, drawing attention to the wearer’s face, shoulders, or other body parts.

Experiment with various garments and accessories; ankara and crepe materials can be used to create dresses, skirts, blouses, pants and jackets, as well as other items such as handbags and headwraps. Try on a wide variety of garment types and styles to find out which ones work best for you.

If you want to mix the softness and elegance of pancake with the bold patterns and bright colours of ankara, you’ll need to find the sweet spot between the two. Use your creativity, take some risks, and have fun when you’re making your own one-of-a-kind outfits out of the two fabrics.

