To begin, pick out complementary fabrics like Ankara and crepe that have contrasting colours. A colour wheel or a colour reference book can help you find colours that go well together.

Second, if you’re worried about how the two fabrics may clash, try incorporating small elements from each into the other. Ankara fabric can be used for the collar, pockets and sleeves of a crepe dress or top.

Third, consider the fabric’s weight and drape as a third factor; crepe is airy and has a soft drape, while Ankara cloth is dense and structured. Take this into account while dealing with either chemical. Bodices and waistbands, which require more support, can be made from Ankara, while sleeves and skirts, which require more drape, can be made from crepe.

Fourth, combine prints with solids for added visual interest; for example, pancake can be solid or have a more subtle pattern, while Ankara fabric is well-known for its vivid and eye-catching prints. Mixing prints and solids can be a stylish experiment. The main body of a dress may be constructed from a solid crepe fabric while the waistband and ruffles are crafted from a vibrantly printed Ankara fabric.

Fifth, while combining designs and patterns, remember to consider size when combining fabrics like Ankara and pancake. If the patterns on your Ankara fabric are really large and flamboyant, you may want to use less of it. However, smaller prints on Ankara fabric allow for more liberal usage of the material.

Sixth, the rough and vibrant appearance of Ankara fabric should be offset with the smooth and understated feel of pancake fabric. A well-rounded look can be achieved by strategically combining the two fabrics. You might wear a dress made of crepe and complement it with a jacket or skirt made of the African fabric Ankara.

Seventh, consider the occasion and the desired level of formality when determining whether or not to pair Ankara and crepe materials. While Ankara is typically associated with more traditional or ceremonial events, pancake can be worn in a wider variety of contexts. Make sure the flavour combination you pick expresses the right mood for the event.

Never stop pushing your creative boundaries; remember that “style” is totally subjective. Try different things together until you find something that suits your individual taste.

