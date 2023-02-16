This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Wife: People Say We Are Rich But I Begged Shettima For N2m Yesterday

Wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, says the secret to her husband’s popularity is not the money he gives but his generosity.

She said this at a town hall with the disabled community in Abuja on Thursday.

She claimed that when her husband is elected, everything will change while building on President Buhari’s legacies.

“Contrary to what people believe, Asiwaju is a very caring and kind man, thus his secret is not about money. He can provide for any need. Asiwaju actually manages money, right? Actually, no. I recall that after he left his position as governor, we had a staff at home. If you needed anything, he would tell you to meet with so-and-so because he is the one you need to see.

God will fulfill the expectations that other people have of you. I just wonder if Mrs. Shettima knows that I begged her yesterday for merely N2m while they say he has the world’s wealth. I’m trying to get across to people that it isn’t about the money; the folks you see at rallies aren’t there for the money; they’re there for someone they think can help them in these difficult times. As human beings, we are not worth living if we don’t have hope.

She claimed that Nigeria is on its way to giving birth to prosperity and compared the country’s current unrest to a woman giving birth.

She therefore advised Nigerians to give the Muslim-Muslim paradigm a chance because the previous one failed because of immoral deeds.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has laid the basis, believe me; what is occurring right now is just labor pains; what will happen when a woman wants to deliver? discomfort and labor. Hence, we are currently giving birth to a Nigeria that will be fantastic; I cannot wait to see that Nigeria.

“I constantly urge people to vote for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, and if it doesn’t work, you can vote them out in four years because it’s a democracy. But if you give it a shot, I think you won’t regret it. According to Daily trust.

“God brought the Christian-Muslim ticket to frustrate the smart and the cynics who say we want Christian-Muslim ticket and still you will be moaning, then try this one that you tried once and the evil of this nation shut it down but this one has come to stay and it will stay, it will suffer.

