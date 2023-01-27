Tinubu’s Video In Ogun Was Manipulated, He Didn’t Say Those Things They Claim He Said – Mariya Baba

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing backlash that has greeted the outburst of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a campaign rally in Ogun State, a chieftain of the party, Hajiya Mariya Ibrahim Baba has come out to accuse opposition parties of manipulating footage of the former Lagos governor’s speech.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ with the duo of Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati on Friday, Hajiya Baba, who is a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, argued that at an age where photoshopping and image manipulations are rampant across social media platforms, opposition parties are attempting to sell a wrong narrative to Nigerians by attributing certain statements to him.

“My dear, in Nigeria we don’t believe in clean competition, unfortunately. And these are the things we need to change if we want our country to move forward. You should not only give room for clean competition, but you should also go out on the field with clear grounds for everybody. If you win, fine, if you don’t, then you go. There will always be another time.

But we always go by creating stories. My face could be removed and another person’s face will be put on my body. This is the modern generation and we have these social media that can do a lot. Our principal, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t say those things they said he did. He didn’t say it.”

