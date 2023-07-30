Tinubu’s Victory Would Not Be Overturned By The Court – Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that once projected Tinubu to win the February 25th presidential election, has also predicted that the current president would not be removed from office by the court. The unit also went further to predict that Peter Obi of the Labour party would be a formidable force in the 2027 presidential election.

According to ThisDay, the EIU reported that the current president has started on a good note and an intensity that is virtually unparalleled in Nigerian history. The EIU reported that Tinubu deregulated the foreign-exchange market and petrol pricing-reforms.

The unit predicted that the new reforms would boost the economy on the long run. However, it also reported the short sufferings Nigerians would face.

The unit went on to emphasis on how the ruling party won majority in the upper house and the largest number of seats in the lower house. It also stated how frustrated Nigerians were with the two party system. They predicted that Peter Obi would be backed by unions to become a formidable force in the next election.

