Tinubu’s Victory Reassures Some of Us To Always Stand Up For What We Believe In—Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a Nigerian lawyer, columnist, and human rights activist who serves as the minister of ation and aerospace development in Nigeria, has made a tweet on his official X handle regarding the outcome of the petitions that were filed against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement of the former minister of state for labor and employment read, “Today, Daniel has come to judgment: whether it is the fake US drug issue or the 25% FCT issue or the issue of IREV, EVERY SINGLE thing some of us have always shouted ourselves hoarse about during the campaigns and post-campaigns has been proven absolutely right.

“It only reassures some of us to always stand up for what we believe in, even if it appears to be against the temporary tide! Eventually, posterity will always vindicate the just!

“Huge congratulations to Tinubu for this judicial vindication from all the wicked lies against his person”.

“Now, it is time for them to have some sense and embrace his government and national reconciliation”, Keyamo concluded.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

Sportwriter1 (

)