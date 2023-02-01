This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s utterances on fuel, naira scarcity caused Kano stoning incident – LP’s Kenneth Okonkwo

Labour Party, LP, chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo has blamed the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu for President Muhammadu buhari’s reported stoning.

In the states of Katsina and Kano, angry locals—mostly young people—attacked the President’s convoy and the helicopter that was transporting him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have each counteraccused the other of starting the disturbance.

According to the LP member’s tweet, “buhari is currently being stoned by citizens as a result of Tinubu’s statements.”

In order to get Peter Obi, who he called a “capable man of character who would generate a new Nigeria,” to “stand aside,” he pleaded with APC members to apply pressure to Tinubu.

One of the spokespeople for the LP Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, is Okonkwo, a seasoned Nollywood actor and attorney.

