Tinubu’s Subsidy Removal Benefits Only Oil Suppliers, Punishes Consumers – Tokunboh Pearse

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and public affairs analyst Tokunbo Pearse has come forward to accuse the Tinubu administration of eliminating fuel subsidies to the detriment of Nigerians as the country struggles to cope with the severe economic hardship brought on by the nation’s rising petrol prices.

Pearse, who ran for Lagos governor in 2019 under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) banner, insisted in an interview with The SUN on Sunday, 23 July, that the President’s decision to remove petrol subsidies will only benefit oil suppliers and marketers at the expense of ordinary Nigerian consumers who will barely be able to feed themselves.

If such a programme is allowed to continue, in his opinion, it may lead to Nigeria entering yet another recession.

He said, “Well, when he was inaugurated, he announced the abolition of the gasoline subsidy. I believe that was a poor decision. It was unwise and ignorant. It was an elitist declaration that would reward oil providers and penalise regular oil customers. 150 million of Nigeria’s 200 million citizens would be badly impacted since they earn less than 100,000 naira each month.

We would suffer greatly if the fuel subsidies were removed, with the minimum salary at or below $30,000 per month and more than 80% of the population earning less than $200,000 per month. Everything becomes costly with the loss of gasoline subsidies and when 80% of the population no longer has cash on hand to spend after purchasing fuel for their generations, their vehicles, and paid transit. Everything increases in price. It decreases the amount of money in circulation, and when that occurs, a recession will result.

SOURCE: The SUN.

