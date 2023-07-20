Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga reacts as fuel price increases

In a tweet that was made yesterday by Mr Bayo Onanuga, who happens to be a spokesman to the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he has reacted to the recent hike in cost of petrol, as he urged the Nigerian people to be patient with his principal.

While he was talking, he said that in this season of high fuel price, he wants to plead with his people to exercise some patience with the president, as we are all jointly experiencing the pain. Bayo Onanuga said that, all the intemperate attacks against the new government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should stop and that, we should await the palliatives as his government has promised.

He said, “Let us await the palliatives that will flow from each state as more money is channeled to them from the subsidy savings. We cannot go back to the hyper fraudulent subsidy regime where we were spending more money on petrol than on roads, education and health.”

Further talking, Bayo said, “My people, patience, patience please. I beg you all. No country has ever made progress without the people going through some pains. Our country under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s watch shall certainly excel.”

