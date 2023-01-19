This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tinubu’s Son, Seyi, Visits Miyetti Allah Group To Seek Support For His Father’s Presidential Bid

Seyi Tinubu, the son of Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, met with the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association with just a few weeks till the general elections. The purpose of the visit, according to the Sahara Reporters account, was to solicit support for his father’s presidential campaign.

Seyi Tinubu stated that the APC’s youth wing is prepared to work with the Fulani to ensure that the APC wins the upcoming election during his visit to Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo, the National President of the Miyetti Allah organisation. Some of the Tinubu/Shettima support group’s members were with Seyi Tinubu.

He also urged the populace to go get their PVCs before the deadline and cast their votes in the elections.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo responded by saying that the Miyetti Allah group’s choice to support any presidential candidate will depend on its interactions with stakeholders and local leaders across Nigeria.

Social media users have responded to Seyi Tinubu’s visit in a variety of ways, many of whom have voiced their opinions.

