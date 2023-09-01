“Tinubu’s Son, Seyi Is Qualified To Become A Minister In Nigeria” -George Agbakahi To Rufai Oseni

An APC chieftain, George Agbakahi has stated that Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu is qualified to become a minister in Nigeria.

In an interview with Arise , the host Rufai Oseni asked Agbakahi if he thinks Seyi Tinubu should take a ministerial position in his father’s administration, considering that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, served as an advisor in his administration. In his reply to Rufai Oseni, Agbakahi said Seyi is qualified to be a minister based on his credentials. He, however, said he doesn’t think it would be right for him to be made a minister since Tinubu has more than one minister from Lagos State.

According to Agbakahi: “I think you misunderstood me when I was making a reference in respect of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law who was an advisor. The truth is that Tinubu’s son, Seyi is qualified to become a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria based on his pedigree. Mind you, each state produces one minister except in very rare cases maybe due to some other political or dogmatic considerations then you see a state producing two or more, and my understanding now is that Lagos state has produced two or three so at this point I don’t think it will be right for Seyi Tinubu to become a minister. But is he qualified to become a minister? Yes, he is”.

Watch the video of the interview from 10:53 and 11:50

Christar4 (

)