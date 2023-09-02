Tinubu’s Son, Seyi Is Qualified To Become A Minister In Nigeria’ -George Agbakahi To Rufai Oseni

George Agbakahi, a leader of the APC, believes that Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, possesses the qualifications necessary to serve as a minister in Nigeria.

When questioned by Rufai Oseni of Arise about the possibility of Seyi Tinubu holding a ministerial position in his father’s administration, Agbakahi stated that Seyi meets the necessary criteria based on his qualifications. However, he expressed his view that it would not be suitable for Seyi to become a minister at this time, given that Lagos State already has multiple ministers.

Agbakahi clarified his stance, saying, “I believe you misunderstood me when I made a reference to the son-in-law who served as an adviser to the former President Donald Trump. The point I was making is that Seyi, Tinubu’s son, possesses the qualifications required to hold a ministerial position in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It’s important to note that each state typically produces only one minister, except in rare cases when a state might produce two or more ministers due to other political or doctrinal considerations. As of now, Lagos State has already produced two or three ministers, so I don’t think it would be appropriate for Seyi Tinubu to become a minister. Nevertheless, is he capable of serving as a minister? Certainly, he is.”

Watch The Video From 10:53 – 11:50 Minutes

