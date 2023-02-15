Tinubu’s Son Seyi Assures Ondo Youths That His Father’s Administration Would Be Dominated By Youths

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 10 days to the presidential elections, the son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has assured the youths in Ondo that his father’s administration would be more of the youths.

According to The Nations, Seyi said this while addressing students and youths of Ondo State. The young man said his father has created a conductive environment for the younger generation.

Seyi also told the youths that the country does not need an experimental president.

He went on to thank the youths for all their efforts towards his father’s campaign. He said their efforts would bring Nigeria to a better place.

“Nothing worth achieving is easy. The light will be brighter at the end of the tunnel. It is our time. Youths will dominate Asiwaju’s government,” Seyi said.

He added that the country would be better under the watch of his father Tinubu. He said Tinubu has been tried, tested and trusted.

“Youth participation is critical. My father believed it is time for the youths to have a voice in politics,” he said.

Edyfine111 (

)