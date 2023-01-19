Tinubu’s Son Leads APC Youths To Visit Miyetti Allah Leadership

Seyi Tinubu, the son of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, visited leaders of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association to seek endorsement for his father’s presidential campaign.Naija News reports that Tinubu, along with members of the Tinubu/Shettima self-help group, City Boy Youth Movement (CBYM), visited the residence of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore National President Abdullahi Bodejo in Abuja. Tinubu also called on young people to vote for the APC in the February 25 and March 11 general elections to bring new hope to Nigeria. “Let’s all get our PVCs before the deadline and vote for the APC.””As stated in the manifesto, Tinub/Shettima voters prioritize young people.”

Tinubu also expressed his sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu buhari for the support of the APC presidential candidate, his father, and fellow campaigner Qasim Shetima. He went on to say that the youth wing of the APC/City Boy Youth Movement will always work with Frannis to ensure that the APC wins the general election. In response, Bodejo said the association’s decision to support Tinub and Shetima’s candidacy was due to the group’s engagement with stakeholders and community leaders across the country.

Content created and supplied by: Onyesblog (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubus #Son #Leads #APC #Youths #Visit #Miyetti #Allah #LeadershipTinubu’s Son Leads APC Youths To Visit Miyetti Allah Leadership Publish on 2023-01-19 20:19:01